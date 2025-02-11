If anyone was going to struggle with the strict new regime at Leeds Rhinos, Harry Newman appeared to be the most likely candidate.

The talented centre has been criticised for his immaturity and impetuousness in the recent past, raising questions about how he would cope under a no-nonsense coach who has high standards and does not mince his words.

As can often be the case with mercurial players, Newman has responded positively to the tough love and is primed to take Super League by storm this year, according to Rhinos boss Brad Arthur.

The 24-year-old was taken to some dark places during pre-season – and kept going back for more.

"He's someone I warmed to as soon as I got here," said Arthur, who took over from previous head coach Rohan Smith last July.

"He's one of the guys who wanted a bit of tough love and I've given it to him. Every time he gets his head out of the water for a breath, I put my foot back on his head.

"They need to believe in it and see that nothing comes easy and that they have to work hard for it.

"He's been really good – he's had a great pre-season. I just hope for his sake that he sees the rewards on the field.

Harry Newman has grown up during pre-season. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"I've given Ryan Hall a bit of a job around taking Harry under his wing and keeping him in check. They're a bit of an odd couple together but it's working well."

Eight years on from his debut, Newman played his 100th game for the Rhinos in last week's Challenge Cup victory over Wests Warriors.

Injuries stalled his progress but Newman made a career-high 23 appearances last season to change the narrative.

Now the challenge is to show his new-found maturity on the field and make the most of his undoubted ability.

Ryan Hall, centre left, has taken Harry Newman, centre right, under his wing. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When I first got here, he was immature," admitted Arthur. "He was a bit loose and flippant.

"But he's trained so tough and has been so energised with his training. He's probably been in our top couple of trainers. He hasn't missed a minute of a session.

"He had a rough start on his first day but he's been very good. Attitude-wise he's been unreal.

"It's like the penny has dropped with him. He's matured and we're hoping to now see all that potential that everyone has talked about.

The Rhinos are enjoying life under Brad Arthur. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

"We want to see that for longer periods of the game and eventually where he's an 80-minute player and is doing it every week."

After struggling with a lack of accountability and direction under Smith, the Rhinos have embraced Arthur's straight-talking style.

Several senior players have remarked that it has been their toughest pre-season at Leeds, adding to the sense of anticipation for Arthur's first full campaign in charge.

The Australian has been encouraged by his squad's response to his methods – but he knows the proof will be in the pudding.

"Every club has worked hard," said Arthur, whose side begin their Super League season at home to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

"The thing I'm pleased about is they asked for a real level of responsibility and accountability and high standards and expectations. They wanted the truth and to be treated that way.

"It's easy to ask for the truth but you've got to be able to deal with it when you hear it. It's easy to want to be held accountable for high standards but you need to do it every day.

"The bit I've enjoyed is giving them all that and them supporting it. I just hope for their sake that they can get a couple of good performances out to give them the motivation and confidence that if you work hard for your team-mates, you'll get the rewards.