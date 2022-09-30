The 31-year-old has made 91 appearances for the Giants since joining from New Zealand Warriors in 2016.

Ikahihifo enjoyed a two-year loan spell with Salford Red Devils after originally linking up with Ian Watson at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Watson believes the 31-year-old, who was limited to 13 outings in 2022, is among Super League's top props when he is fit and firing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is brilliant that Seb's staying with us for another two years," said the Giants head coach.

"He's an excellent individual to have the team. He leads by example and gets on with his job, which is a great attribute to have and is a great asset in the squad.

"His carries, his efforts on and off the ball and explosive running style are perfect for the kind of side we have. At his best, he can be one of the best front-rowers in the competition.

"We're delighted to keep him at Huddersfield Giants."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastine Ikahihifo has extended his Huddersfield Giants stay. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ikahihifo is ready to help take the club to the next level after reaching the Challenge Cup final and finishing third in Super League this year.

"I'm delighted to be renewing my contract with Huddersfield Giants," he said.

"We have achieved a lot in 2022 but the expectation from this group is to deliver consistently and be reaching finals and winning trophies consistently. I'd like to help make that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad