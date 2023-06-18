Hull KR have dipped back into the loan market to sign Catalans Dragons winger Fouad Yaha on a two-week deal to offset the loss of Ryan Hall.

Yaha is likely to go straight into Willie Peters' side for Friday's home date with Wakefield Trinity as he builds up his match fitness after injury.

The France international has featured just twice for the Dragons this year after missing the start of the season with a dislocated shoulder.

Yaha, who is Catalans' all-time record tryscorer with 100 in 151 games, joins Dragons team-mate Tanguy Zenon at Craven Park

"We've picked up a very experienced winger in Fouad who is a great pick-up at this time of the season for us," said Peters, who saw Zenon have an immediate impact in Saturday's Challenge Cup win over Salford Red Devils.

"He's a powerful, out-and-out winger and that's what we need at the moment. He's the perfect player to fill the shoes of Ryan these next couple of weeks."

Hall has been a leading performer for the Robins this season – scoring 10 tries in 16 matches – but is booked in for minor knee surgery.

Peters is optimistic the veteran winger will be back for the trip to Leigh Leopards at the end of the month.

Fouad Yaha has linked up with Hull KR. (Photo: Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"Ryan Hall was always planned to go in for a minor scrape-out so he will miss next week," said the Rovers boss.

"There's no right time for that but we've had a plan in terms of dates when we could get him in. It's not ideal but it'll help us at the back end.

"It could possibly be two weeks but at this stage, I'm told it will be one."