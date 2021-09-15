Play-off hopefuls Hull KR suffer double injury setback

Hull KR's Ryan Hall. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Last weekend’s crucial win over Castleford Tigers, which lifted the Robins to fifth place with only one game remaining in the regular season, came at a cost as winger Ryan Hall and centre Geg Minikin both suffered season-ending injuries.

Coach Tony Smith confirmed Minikin, who has signed a two-year contract with Warrington Wolves next season, has played his last game for Hull KR after scans revealed damage to an anterior cruciate ligament (acl).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall has also been ruled out of Friday’s potential winner-takes-all fixture at his old club Leeds Rhinos, owing to an arm injury.

“Ryan has torn his deltoid, around his biceps area,” revealed Smith. “We’re not sure if he needs that operated on or not, but either way, he is done for the season.”

Of Minikin, Smith added: “Unfortunately, Greg has done his acl, which is a real blow. He has played his last game for the club and it’s a sad way for him to finish, particularly with us in the situation we are at the minute.

“Both of them would have loved to be in there fighting for us.”

Leeds are sixth in the table with Castleford, who play host to Warrington tomorrow, in seventh.

Defeat for Castleford would guarantee both the Robins –who could have forward Korbin Sims available after injury – and Leeds a play-off place, leaving them to fight it out for fifth and sixth spot. If Castleford win, the game at Headingley will become a sudden-death encounter, but Smith insisted his side’s approach will not change, whatever happens the previous evening.

“It will have zero influence on me as a coach,” insisted Smith of tomorrow’s result at Wheldon Road.

“I don’t agree with ‘dead rubbers’ or this game being more important than any other. It is the same every week, we want to win and we want to perform well every week, otherwise we are not enhancing our reputation, our team or our club.