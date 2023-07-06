Andy Last has backed his Castleford Tigers players to respond to the pressure of playing for their livelihoods.

The Tigers hold a four-point advantage over basement side Wakefield Trinity entering the final 10 rounds of the Super League season after winning just four of their 17 games to date.

But after claiming wins over Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves in their last four outings, Last insists spirits are high in the Castleford camp as they manage the tension of a relegation battle.

"We're not looking at Wakefield," said Last. "We're looking at our own performance and what we need to do.

"We've got a good vibe around our place at the moment. Since that Magic Weekend game against Leeds, there's been a feel-good factor and we need to continue that positivity.

"All the players know what's at stake. They're playing for their livelihoods and if that doesn't motivate performance, I don't know what does.

"I don't think I need to point that out to them."

Last is experiencing a relegation battle for the first time as a coach after replacing Lee Radford in the Wheldon Road hot seat in March.

Castleford Tigers celebrate the win over Warrington Wolves. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The former Hull FC and Wakefield assistant is conscious of striking the right balance with his players.

"You want to release the pressure and allow them to play with freedom because when we're at our best, we play on the front foot and a more attacking brand," he said.

"It is a fine balance. In the background, the players know what's at stake and there will come a time when you may have to push those buttons – but we've got 10 games to go and need to focus week in, week out to deliver our best performance.

"If we do that, we know we're capable of beating the best teams and going toe to toe with the best teams, as we proved against St Helens and Warrington.

Andy Last, left, chats with Paul Wellens prior to last week's match. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's in our hands. We've got to make sure we showcase the best of Castleford on a week-to-week basis."

Tomorrow's opponents Leigh Leopards are one of the teams to beat in 2023 after confounding expectations to occupy a top-two spot approaching the business end of the season.

Last views the 2022 Championship winners as genuine title contenders.

"I think they are," he added.

"The feel-good factor and the vibe they've got with the town fully behind them, they're a really, really dangerous team.