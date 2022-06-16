Predicted Combined Nations All Stars side with Hull FC quartet set to face England

The Combined Nations All Stars were victorious last year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The All Stars - made up of some of the best overseas players in Super League - claimed a shock win over England last June.

Despite having to contend with a spate of withdrawals in the build-up, Tim Sheens' men edged a close game 26-24.

Ellery Hanley has taken the reins this year and although he has had to deal with similar issues, the Great Britain legend is set to field a strong side.

Hanley is short of options at full-back following the withdrawal of Jai Field and Tui Lolohea, meaning Mata'utia could slot into a role he performed at the start of his time with Castleford Tigers.

Once again, England hopefuls will complement the overseas talent in the All Stars line-up.

Here, The Yorkshire Post predicts the team Hanley will put out at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The prolific Salford Red Devils winger scored two tries in last year's fixture and will be a real threat to England.

One of the most powerful centres in the competition, the Catalans Dragons man will be a real handful.

The All Stars captain will lead his team's efforts out of backfield, as he does at club level in Hull KR colours.

Fonua has errors in his game that England will look to exploit.

The Australian has made a positive impression since joining Salford and will be out to prove himself on the international stage if he is picked ahead of Jacob Miller.

After getting the nod over both Croft and Miller in the provisional squad, it would be a surprise if the impressive Hull FC utility man was overlooked in Warrington.

Hanley will look for the powerhouse Hull front-rower to set the tone from the start.

The Swaziland-born hooker played for the All Stars last year and has another opportunity to represent his heritage after missing out on the England squad.

Hanley knows exactly what he will get from the committed and hardworking front-rower.

Ma'u is another player in the twilight of his career but the Hull back-rower should thrive on this stage.

The Papua New Guinea international has impressed in a struggling Leeds Rhinos side and should get the nod in the back row, while he is also likely to be on goalkicking duty.

The Wakefield Trinity star could play as a middle against England, a role he is used to at club level.

The hulking Hull prop will ensure there is no let-up when the coaches begin to ring the changes.

In Fifita and Satae, the All Stars have two props capable of wreaking havoc off the bench.

Like Leeming, Clark will be aiming to impress Wane - but their presence may mean Matt Parcell and Miller miss out.