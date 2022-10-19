Predicted England team for World Cup clash with France as Shaun Wane rings changes
England head coach Shaun Wane is set to make seven changes for Saturday’s World Cup clash with France after confirming the players who missed out last week will feature in Bolton.
Wane will test the depth of his squad in the second group game following the St James’ Park demolition of highly-fancied Samoa.
Mikolaj Oledzki, Ryan Hall, John Bateman, Joe Batchelor, Marc Sneyd, Andy Ackers and Kai Pearce-Paul will all be included, which means seven players must make way.
Should the likes of Leeds Rhinos prop Oledzki and Hull KR winger Hall deliver at the University of Bolton Stadium, Wane will be left with selection headaches for the following game against Greece and beyond looking ahead to the knockout stages.
Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting Wane’s team for this weekend.