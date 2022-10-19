News you can trust since 1754
England head coach Shaun Wane during the team huddle after training on Tuesday. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Predicted England team for World Cup clash with France as Shaun Wane rings changes

England head coach Shaun Wane is set to make seven changes for Saturday’s World Cup clash with France after confirming the players who missed out last week will feature in Bolton.

By James O'Brien
3 minutes ago

Wane will test the depth of his squad in the second group game following the St James’ Park demolition of highly-fancied Samoa.

Mikolaj Oledzki, Ryan Hall, John Bateman, Joe Batchelor, Marc Sneyd, Andy Ackers and Kai Pearce-Paul will all be included, which means seven players must make way.

Should the likes of Leeds Rhinos prop Oledzki and Hull KR winger Hall deliver at the University of Bolton Stadium, Wane will be left with selection headaches for the following game against Greece and beyond looking ahead to the knockout stages.

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting Wane’s team for this weekend.

1. Jack Welsby

Starred in the halves against Samoa but could be given the chance to prove his versatility if Sam Tomkins is rested.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

2. Dom Young

Announced himself on the international stage at St James' Park and should get another chance to showcase his tryscoring ability with Tommy Makinson more likely to be rested following his exertions with St Helens.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

3. Kallum Watkins

Looks fitter, stronger and better than ever and is one of the players who would benefit from playing again this week.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

4. Herbie Farnworth

Outstanding on his Test debut in Newcastle and will no doubt want to keep playing after missing a big chunk of the NRL season through injury.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

