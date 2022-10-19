Predicted England team for World Cup clash with France as Shaun Wane rings changes

Wane will test the depth of his squad in the second group game following the St James’ Park demolition of highly-fancied Samoa.

Mikolaj Oledzki, Ryan Hall, John Bateman, Joe Batchelor, Marc Sneyd, Andy Ackers and Kai Pearce-Paul will all be included, which means seven players must make way.

Should the likes of Leeds Rhinos prop Oledzki and Hull KR winger Hall deliver at the University of Bolton Stadium, Wane will be left with selection headaches for the following game against Greece and beyond looking ahead to the knockout stages.

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting Wane’s team for this weekend.

1. Jack Welsby Starred in the halves against Samoa but could be given the chance to prove his versatility if Sam Tomkins is rested. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. Dom Young Announced himself on the international stage at St James' Park and should get another chance to showcase his tryscoring ability with Tommy Makinson more likely to be rested following his exertions with St Helens. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. Kallum Watkins Looks fitter, stronger and better than ever and is one of the players who would benefit from playing again this week. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Herbie Farnworth Outstanding on his Test debut in Newcastle and will no doubt want to keep playing after missing a big chunk of the NRL season through injury. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com Photo Sales