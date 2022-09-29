Wane will announce his squad at a press conference in Manchester on Friday morning and, as ever, his selections will be hotly debated.

England are set to take on Fiji in a warm-up match at Salford on October 7, although Wane is unlikely to select any of the Super League Grand Finalists from St Helens or Leeds Rhinos.

Wane’s men face a strong Samoa side at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on October 15 before dates with France and Greece in their other group fixtures.

If England lose their opening game, they would be likely to face the might of Tonga in the quarter-finals.

Wane has suffered a number of setbacks with Alex Walmsley, Liam Farrell and Harry Newman among those ruled out by injury.

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting Wane’s squad for the tournament.

1. Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) Wane's captain and an automatic pick at full-back, providing he is fully fit. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos) Hardaker's form for Leeds warrants a place and he would provide competition at centre. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. Jack Welsby (St Helens) The Man of Steel nominee is another player capable of covering for Tomkins but Welsby is more likely to play in the halves. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Tommy Makinson (St Helens) The tireless winger is another guaranteed starter after maintaining his remarkably high standards in 2022. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com Photo Sales