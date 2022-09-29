News you can trust since 1754
England celebrate their win over the Combined Nations All Stars. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Predicted England World Cup squad as NRL contingent prepare to return

England head coach Shaun Wane is preparing to reveal the 24 names that will carry the nation’s hopes and dreams in a home World Cup.

By James O'Brien
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:29 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:03 am

Wane will announce his squad at a press conference in Manchester on Friday morning and, as ever, his selections will be hotly debated.

England are set to take on Fiji in a warm-up match at Salford on October 7, although Wane is unlikely to select any of the Super League Grand Finalists from St Helens or Leeds Rhinos.

Wane’s men face a strong Samoa side at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on October 15 before dates with France and Greece in their other group fixtures.

If England lose their opening game, they would be likely to face the might of Tonga in the quarter-finals.

Wane has suffered a number of setbacks with Alex Walmsley, Liam Farrell and Harry Newman among those ruled out by injury.

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting Wane’s squad for the tournament.

1. Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Wane's captain and an automatic pick at full-back, providing he is fully fit.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

2. Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos)

Hardaker's form for Leeds warrants a place and he would provide competition at centre.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

The Man of Steel nominee is another player capable of covering for Tomkins but Welsby is more likely to play in the halves.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

4. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

The tireless winger is another guaranteed starter after maintaining his remarkably high standards in 2022.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

