The Giants will be out to make it third time lucky after coming up short in two finals this century - in 2006 and 2009.

Huddersfield reached the showpiece event by beating Barrow Raiders, Hull FC and Hull KR, while Wigan saw off Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity and St Helens.

Ian Watson's side came out on top when the clubs met in Super League two weeks ago but both teams will have a very different look on Saturday afternoon.

Watson is monitoring the fitness of half-backs Theo Fages and Oliver Russell, meaning he has not yet been able to finalise his team.

The Giants will be close to full strength in the capital, leaving Watson with some tricky selection decisions.

Here, The Yorkshire Post predicts the Huddersfield line-up for Saturday's Challenge Cup final.

1. Full-back: Tui Lolohea Regarded as the best full-back in Super League by Ian Watson, Lolohea will be handed the number one role for the final despite Will Pryce's availability.

2. Wing: Jermaine McGillvary It may be his first Challenge Cup final but McGillvary is a big-game player, as he proved with an outstanding performance in the semi-final win over Hull KR.

3. Centre: Leroy Cudjoe The 34-year-old was a member of Huddersfield's 2009 Challenge Cup final side and is likely to hold off competition from Jake Wardle to get the nod at right centre.

4. Centre: Ricky Leutele The powerful centre is enjoying a fine season and will make life uncomfortable for Wigan from minute one to the final hooter.