'Pretty easy decision': Max Jowitt becomes latest player to commit to Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity have tied down Max Jowitt to a new two-year deal to continue their preparations for 2024 and beyond.

By James O'Brien
Published 19th May 2023, 19:41 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 19:45 BST

The full-back has made 92 appearances for Trinity after graduating from the club's academy system.

Jowitt, who is closing in on a return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since round one, insists it was a no-brainer despite the club's precarious position at the bottom of Super League.

“I’m really happy to be extending my stay at the club," he said.

"When it came down to it, it was a pretty easy decision.

“Having some chats back and forth with Mash (Mark Applegarth), Michael (Carter) and my agent, we came to an agreement which works for all parties so I’m really happy.

“Whilst I’m obviously excited for the next two years, my main focus is on getting back to full fitness over these next few weeks and doing my best for the team in what is an important period.”

Jowitt joins influential half-back Mason Lino in committing his future to the Belle Vue club.

Max Jowitt becomes the latest player to commit to Wakefield Trinity. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Max Jowitt becomes the latest player to commit to Wakefield Trinity. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
“I’m delighted to secure a player of Max Jowitt’s quality for the next two years," said Trinity head coach Applegarth, whose side have lost all 12 Super League games this season. "I know that there was a lot of interest in him.

“At 26, Max’s best years are in front of him and, in my opinion, a fit and firing Max Jowitt is one of the finest attacking full-backs in the competition.

"He has a great pass selection as well as the pace to go with it. To have him tied up until the end of 2025 is fantastic news for the club.”

