The Black and Whites ended a 355-day wait for a victory at the MKM Stadium with a 16-10 success over their top-six rivals.

Trailing 10-0 at half-time, Hull looked set for more home misery but came roaring back to break the hoodoo and shift the mood ahead of a crucial run-in featuring another six games on their own patch.

"It is a relief," admitted Cartwright. "You can try and ignore it all you like but it's there. The fact is that we hadn't won a game at home for a long time.

"There have been some reasonable performances but at the end of the day, everyone wants to see a win in the column.

"I'm really pleased that we don't have to talk about that anymore. We've still got a lot of games to go so our challenge now is to prove it wasn't lucky and that we can do it again."

Zak Hardaker, Jordan Rapana and Lewis Martin all crossed after the break to earn Hull a victory that moved them above Wakefield and into the top six.

The Black and Whites are back in control of their play-off destiny but Cartwright is determined to keep his team grounded.

Hull express their relief after claiming their first home win in a year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As a group, we haven't really spoken about semi-finals," he said.

"We know where we're sitting – people tell us and I'm sure the players look – but it's something I've made a point of not talking too much about because there's such a long way to go and so many things can happen between now and then.

"We're just trying to be consistent with our performances and arrest the problems we've been having over the last month.

"We'll start again next week. If we play as we did in the first half, we're going to have to be just as strong again defensively."

Lewis Martin goes over for the winning try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull, who lost Ed Chamberlain and Amir Bourouh to concussion on Thursday, face the small matter of a trip to defending champions Wigan Warriors in round 19.

"Yeah, it's an easy one next week," added Cartwright with a smile.

"We're a few troops down on top of those who are already down but even the last few weeks when we haven't played well, I've secretly loved the courage and character they've shown.