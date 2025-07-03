Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants appeared to have turned a corner with their most accomplished display of the season at Warrington Wolves, an impressive win that followed narrow defeats to Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors.

But that optimism proved short-lived, with a 32-0 defeat at Stade Gilbert Brutus – against a Catalans Dragons team that had lost their previous seven games – serving as a harsh reminder of the challenges still ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beauty of sport is that there is always a chance to put things right – and for the Giants, that comes quickly with Thursday's assignment at Castleford Tigers.

Robinson has previously been critical of the fixture organisers for reducing Huddersfield's recovery time following a gruelling trip.

However, after watching his team lose their way in the south of France, he now welcomes the chance to get straight back on the horse.

"It felt like we were building so to go over there and perform the way we did was really, really disappointing," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn't us. Even when we've lost games, we've put ourselves in a position to win. It wasn't just the defeat but the manner of it.

Huddersfield are eying an improved performance against Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Luckily for us, we get to play on Thursday. The short turnaround isn't great in some aspects but it's an opportunity to get back on the field as quickly as we can and put some wrongs right."

Huddersfield make the short trip across West Yorkshire knowing a win would cut the gap to 10th-placed Castleford to just two points – and Robinson is expecting nothing less than a battle.

The Giants boss, who had a loan spell with the Tigers during his playing days, has braced his side for a typically inhospitable Wheldon Road welcome.

"They're playing pretty well at the moment," he noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield were distinctly second best in Perpignan. (Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com)

"I know Hull KR put them to the sword a bit but they seem to be doing that with everybody. They were really good in a lot of areas against Wigan last week.

"Being somebody who has played there, it's a very, very tricky place to go at the best of times. It's an old school stadium and the changing rooms are tiny. You feel like you go back in time a little bit to the '70s.

"The fans are very close in proximity and it's not a full-length field, so there are loads of different factors that make it a difficult place to go to.

"Wherever Castleford are in the table, you know you're going to be in for a tough game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford are four points better off than Huddersfield in the table. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

With both teams long since out of the play-off hunt, there appears to be little riding on this fixture.

However, Robinson recognises the importance of finishing the season strongly and building momentum for 2026.

"Every fixture is pivotal, especially for us now," he said.

"There's no one game you look at but there's a little bit more spice to it when they're only just above us in the league.

"We've placed a little bit more importance on it but we want to try and get as many points and win as many games as we can no matter who we're playing. It'd be nice to do that this week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have been a recurring challenge for Huddersfield this season but two key men could return this week.

"We've potentially got Adam Swift and Olly Wilson available," added Robinson. "That's good news.

"Fenton Rogers and Aidan McGowan completed a session on Tuesday and are not far away.