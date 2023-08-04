Tony Smith admits Hull FC's early-season form has left them up against it in the battle for the top six.

A form spike has given the Black and Whites an outside chance of making the play-offs but they could be made to rue a seven-match losing run at the start of the Super League campaign.

Last week's defeat at Huddersfield Giants left Smith's men four points off the pace with seven games remaining, starting with Sunday's visit of relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith is renowned for only focusing on the next fixture but concedes that Hull may have given themselves too much to do.

"I don't look at it or worry about it," he said. "As I keep saying, we'll end up where we deserve to.

"There's a whole lot of different results that could affect us. There were certainly some results early in the season that have affected us and put us in the predicament we're in now.

"All we can do is deal with what's in front of us and that's Wakey. If we get that done, who knows."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black and Whites face a Wakefield team fresh from a fourth home win in a row, a 42-6 demolition of Warrington Wolves.

Tony Smith's side are off the pace in the race for the top six. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Trinity have yet to taste success on the road this year but Smith expects Mark Applegarth's side to arrive at the MKM Stadium with a spring in their step.

"They're having a crack and full of beans at the moment," he said.

"They've found a way to improve their form. They're playing enthusiastically and didn't make many errors last week against a team that made a whole lot of errors. They took advantage of that and played really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They'll have taken a whole lot of confidence and will be feeling good about where they're at.

Former Hull FC half-back Luke Gale, centre, celebrates Liam Hood's try against Warrington with team-mates. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Like the rest of the league, they've got to the stage where anybody can beat anybody on any particular day. They proved that against a team like Warrington.

"They certainly put them in their place and put on a really thorough performance to embarrass visiting Warrington."

Seemingly dead and buried only a few weeks ago, Trinity pulled level on points with Castleford Tigers last week.

"They'll be very confident and are playing with the monkey off their back," added Smith.