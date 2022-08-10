Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, formerly of Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys, has signed a two-year deal from 2023 after rejecting attempts to keep him in the NRL.

Peters, who let the news of the signing slip during an interview in June, expects Opacic to improve the ambitious Robins defensively.

“I’m excited to get Tom over," said Peters.

"Tom’s toughness and his effort are two of his biggest strengths. You know what you’re going to get with him every week, especially in the effort areas and the tough parts of the game.

“Tom is known as a very good defender in the NRL and I have no doubt he will bring that to Hull KR next season.

"He’s excited to come over. Tom had options to stay in the NRL and I believe we are getting a quality centre with his best years ahead of him.

“It’s a big move for Tom and his family but they’ll have the time of their lives with what we’re trying to do at Hull KR. Along with the fans’ support, the club has a real opportunity to go to that next level in 2023.”

Opacic is the club's fourth confirmed signing for next year, joining Rhys Kennedy, Sauaso Sue and Louis Senior as the new faces in Peters' squad.

The Queensland-born outside back has been left convinced that he will be competing for silverware with Hull KR.

“I’m really excited to head over to Super League," he said.

“I was looking at a few different options here in the NRL then Willie made contact and really sold it. He wants to do something special at Hull KR and I took what he said on board.

“I’d say I’m an effort-based player and I’ll help the boys out as much as I can coming out of backfield and with support play.

“I’d like to think I’m strong defensively too. I’m getting towards being one of the senior players and I’d like to think I’ll bring some experience over - but it’ll definitely be a learning curve for me too.

“It looks like they really rip into each other (in Super League), that’s for sure. It looks like a tough physical game with some really skilful players.

"I’m only 27 years old. It’s not like I’m winding down my career. I’m coming over to do a job and I want to win the comp.”