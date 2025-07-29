Ralph Rimmer returns to rugby league with Huddersfield Giants

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rimmer, who served as the club's CEO between 1999 and 2004, will undertake a three-month project focused on 'stadia strategy and beyond – building the future of Huddersfield Giants'.

The 59-year-old has experience in the field from his time as managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, where he was the lead project consultant on several UK stadiums.

Giants chairman Ken Davy believes Rimmer is the perfect man to lead the search for the club's new home.

"There is no doubt that this year has proven incredibly challenging on all fronts, including our stated desire to have our own custom-built stadium in the Huddersfield area," said Davy.

"It's very much felt like one step forward and two back and the benefit that Ralph can bring with a fresh pair of eyes and his enormous experience in this area cannot be underestimated.

"We simply have to turn this challenge we face into an opportunity for our great club if we are to have the future and success that we all want to see.

"To have Ralph’s incredible energy, contacts and knowledge of all the factors that will come into play in respect of any new facility will be invaluable.

Ralph Rimmer is back in rugby league with the Giants. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Everyone at the club was delighted to hear of his return – albeit on a short-term basis – and will, I’m sure work with him in this most crucial of times."

While Rimmer brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role, his tenure at the RFL was not without controversy, most notably around academy licensing and an ill-judged remark about the Fiji squad during the 2022 World Cup.

Commenting on his return to the game, Rimmer said: "The project at the Giants now and in the future is obviously close to my heart and am delighted to be asked to help.

"The possibilities for the club under Ken's leadership remain huge and I hope to be able to play a part in bringing the dream of a new facility to fruition but accept that these things are far from straight forward.