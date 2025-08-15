Ray French obituary: Voice of BBC's rugby league coverage for 40 years

Ray French, who has died at 85, was the BBC’s voice of rugby league for four decades.
Born in St Helens in 1939, he first played rugby union and was capped four times by England in 1961 before switching to rugby league with his home town club.

He went on to make more than 200 appearances for Saints before joining Widnes, and represented Britain in the 1968 World Cup against Australia and New Zealand.

While still playing professionally at St Helens, he obtained a degree in English, Latin and Russian at Leeds University, followed by teacher training.

Ray French with his MBE medal, presented by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, central London.placeholder image
He taught English at his old school, Cowley Grammar near St Helens, until retirement – spending his spare hours developing a sideline as a commentator on rugby league for local radio.

He joined the BBC as in 1981 following the retirement of Eddie Waring, and became an instantly recognisable voice to generations of supporters for his Challenge Cup final commentaries.

French was awarded an MBE for services to rugby league in 2011, and continued commentating until his retirement in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (née Bromilow), whom he married in 1963; and by his son and daughter.

