Disappointment for Mikey Lewis and his Hull KR teammates following their defeat at Huddersfield. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

It was Giants’ second successive victory, following their big success at Toulouse Olympique in Super League round one and left the Robins still without a point.

Huddersfield were 20-0 ahead before a late fightback from the visitors and Watson enthused: “Our start was outstanding, it's a great result for us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The players backed each other to the hilt and worked really hard for each other.

Giants celebrate Josh Jones' try against Hull KR. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We are starting to see a Huddersfield team that are competing.”

The Robins’ coach Tony Smith admitted it took his team too long to get into the game.

“We’re disappointed, we didn’t get going until the 60th minute,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to win [by] dominating for 20 minutes and that’s all we did.

“Before that, they did a good job on us.