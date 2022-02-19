Reaction: Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson and Hull KR boss Tony Smith react to Super League clash

Coach Ian Watson hailed a “great result” for his Huddersfield Giants side following their 26-12 win over Hull KR today (Saturday).

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 7:26 pm
Disappointment for Mikey Lewis and his Hull KR teammates following their defeat at Huddersfield. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

It was Giants’ second successive victory, following their big success at Toulouse Olympique in Super League round one and left the Robins still without a point.

Huddersfield were 20-0 ahead before a late fightback from the visitors and Watson enthused: “Our start was outstanding, it's a great result for us.

“The players backed each other to the hilt and worked really hard for each other.

Giants celebrate Josh Jones' try against Hull KR. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We are starting to see a Huddersfield team that are competing.”

The Robins’ coach Tony Smith admitted it took his team too long to get into the game.

“We’re disappointed, we didn’t get going until the 60th minute,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to win [by] dominating for 20 minutes and that’s all we did.

“Before that, they did a good job on us.

“We need to come up with better solutions.”

