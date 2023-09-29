'Ready for the challenge': Hull KR boss Willie Peters relaxed about potential semi-final opponents
KR's season was in danger of fizzling out following their Wembley heartache but they have put together six straight wins to move to within 80 minutes of a maiden Super League Grand Final.
Rovers will travel to Wigan Warriors or Catalans Dragons in next week's semi-finals depending on the outcome of the second eliminator between St Helens and Warrington Wolves.
"I always watch the games," said Peters on tomorrow's clash.
"Whoever we play now are great teams. It's a tough competition and those left are at the top for a reason.
"So are we. I don't have any preference. We're ready for the challenge and want to be in these big games, playing finals footy and hopefully the Grand Final."
Home advantage proved crucial in the opening play-off tie as quickfire tries from Jack Walker, Ryan Hall and Sam Luckley booked KR's place in a fourth semi-final in two years.
Peters has hailed his team's character after using their Wembley hurt to fuel an Old Trafford bid.
"I'm proud of the players and staff for overcoming what we did and to keep the momentum going is a really good sign," he said.
"It was always going to go one way or another (after the final) and to go from there straight into games against St Helens and Leigh was a tough ask but it shows who we are as a club.
"Even though it was 2-0 (to Leigh) after 20 minutes, I thought we were on top and we scraped those two tries to put us in front at half-time.
"We knew they'd throw a lot at us which they did and credit to Leigh – that's the brand of footy they play – but I'm really proud of our players because we got a lot thrown at us and we hung on in the end."