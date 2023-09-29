Willie Peters insists he has no preference on Hull KR's semi-final opponents after seeing his team avenge their Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh Leopards.

KR's season was in danger of fizzling out following their Wembley heartache but they have put together six straight wins to move to within 80 minutes of a maiden Super League Grand Final.

Rovers will travel to Wigan Warriors or Catalans Dragons in next week's semi-finals depending on the outcome of the second eliminator between St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I always watch the games," said Peters on tomorrow's clash.

"Whoever we play now are great teams. It's a tough competition and those left are at the top for a reason.

"So are we. I don't have any preference. We're ready for the challenge and want to be in these big games, playing finals footy and hopefully the Grand Final."

Home advantage proved crucial in the opening play-off tie as quickfire tries from Jack Walker, Ryan Hall and Sam Luckley booked KR's place in a fourth semi-final in two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters has hailed his team's character after using their Wembley hurt to fuel an Old Trafford bid.

Hull KR celebrate their play-off victory at Craven Park. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA)

"I'm proud of the players and staff for overcoming what we did and to keep the momentum going is a really good sign," he said.

"It was always going to go one way or another (after the final) and to go from there straight into games against St Helens and Leigh was a tough ask but it shows who we are as a club.

"Even though it was 2-0 (to Leigh) after 20 minutes, I thought we were on top and we scraped those two tries to put us in front at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad