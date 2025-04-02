Davy Litten has put his friendship with Mikey Lewis on hold ahead of Saturday's blockbuster Hull derby, playfully warning his best mate that he is "ready to take his head off".

The rivals became close friends after attending strength and conditioning sessions together at a gym owned by Paul Hatton, formerly of both Hull FC and Hull KR.

Such is the strength of the rivalry in the city, friends have become enemies in the build-up to the Challenge Cup quarter-final at the MKM Stadium.

"He's my best mate, I can't deny that, but he isn't my best mate this week," said Hull outside back Litten.

"I'm ready to take his head off and he'll be ready to take mine off.

"We won't contact each other at all this week out of respect for both our playing groups. You've got to be professional and I don't think talking to one of your rival players is professional.

"There's (cousin) Jez (Litten) as well. I'm there to do a job and get the win to get to the next round. We can talk after the game."

Whereas Man of Steel Lewis is inked in for the Robins, Litten is sweating over his participation in the first derby of the year.

Davy Litten is fully focused on the end goal this week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The 21-year-old made his comeback in the win at Castleford Tigers but may miss out if Zak Hardaker proves his fitness.

"Every single derby is a massive game but it's the first one in the cup since 1986 and we're not shying away from the size of the game," said Litten.

"I'm dying to play in it. I'm a Hull lad and it's the biggest derby since 1986.

"What the physio and Carty (John Cartwright) are going to decide (on Hardaker), I don't know. I just hope I'm in there somewhere."

Mikey Lewis can expect some rough treatment if he comes face to face with his best mate this weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Litten endured a frustrating end to a hugely disappointing 2024 season for the Black and Whites, coming back from a two-month lay-off in September only to suffer a recurrence of a troublesome knee injury.

The youngster returned last week to find Hull in good shape under new head coach Cartwright, even if he was initially off the pace himself.

"I looked up at the clock after two minutes and thought that I wouldn't make it when I saw there were 78 minutes left," he said with a smile.

"It was special to represent this badge again. It's something I don't take for granted. I absolutely love playing for this club.

Davy Litten made his comeback from injury in last week's win over Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's definitely easier to come back into a winning team. It was a tough year last year having a few too many young boys playing at the same time.

"But we all learnt lessons from it and have taken the tough ones into this year. It's night and day from last year – but it's still early in the season."

Hull have fresh memories of their remarkable victory over holders Wigan Warriors in the previous round, one of six straight wins on the road.

Litten views Hull KR as a step up based on the early months of the season.

"We know they're the form team in the comp and are playing really well," he said.

"We're the underdogs. We're just looking to put a really good performance in and see where it gets us.