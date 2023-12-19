Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has commended Lewis Boyce's attitude and application as the former rugby union prop continues his pursuit of a contract with the Super League club.

The 27-year-old has been training with Leeds on a trial basis since the start of pre-season last month.

Boyce – a Yorkshire Carnegie academy graduate – is a free agent after leaving Ealing Trailfinders at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

"Lewis is still training and working hard to adapt his game to rugby league," said Smith. "He's making some improvements.

"We're chatting every week or two and just checking in to see where we both want to take it.

"At the minute, he's getting opportunities on that reserves team while we're missing a few. That gives him a chance to see how his rugby league journey can develop."

Boyce represented Harlequins and Bath in the Premiership and was a member of the England train-on squad ahead of the 2018 Six Nations.

Smith will continue to monitor Boyce's progress to determine whether he is worthy of a contract for the 2024 season.

Ex-Harlequins and Bath rugby union prop Lewis Boyce has been training with Leeds Rhinos. (Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos)

"I'm not sure yet," said Smith. "We'll have to see.

"It's day by day and week by week at the moment.

"He's a great guy. I really commend his attitude towards trying a different sport.

"He's done so well in rugby union but wants to challenge himself in another sport. Playing front row in rugby compared to rugby league, they are vastly different sports.

Lewis Boyce is tackled during a Gallagher Premiership Rugby match. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"His attitude towards learning and challenging himself is a real example for us all."

Boyce has not been included in Leeds' 21-man squad for the Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity at Headingley.

Brodie Croft and Paul Momirovski are on leave in Australia, while Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, James Bentley and Tom Holroyd have not been risked.

Harry Newman and Rhyse Martin will not feature after representing their countries at the end of last season.

Australian full-back Lachie Miller is set to make his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos in the Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers and Mickael Goudemand are all poised to make their non-competitive debuts in a Rhinos line-up that features several youngsters, including Ned and Fergus McCormack.

Australian full-back Miller, who will line up alongside Frawley and Ackers in a new-look spine, has been backed to be a hit at Headingley.

"It'll take a little bit of time to gel but those guys have spent a lot of time together in and around training getting to know each other," said Smith.

"Lachie is quick and can change direction without slowing down too much.

"He's competitive but also has probably got more skills than he has shown in the NRL. He's probably been asked to do a particular role but given his sevens experience, he's a good kicker and has a range of different passes.

"He's a widely skilled player as well as high energy and a good athlete.