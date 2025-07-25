Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old, who also represented New South Wales on six occasions during his NRL career, will link up with the Knights after completing his third season at Warrington Wolves.

Vaughan has scored eight tries in 67 Super League appearances, with his form in 2023 earning him a place in the Dream Team.

Mark Applegarth believes York are signing a player still performing at the highest level.

"We're delighted to have a player of Paul's quality over the line," said the Knights boss.

"In my opinion, he's still one of the best props in Super League. It's a real statement signing made by the club.

"As a coach, I'm looking forward to getting a real genuine leader of the pack. He leads by actions, too.

"After speaking with him, he's coming for the right reasons and I think it will help push York to the next level."

Paul Vaughan will join York at the end of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Vaughan, who has signed a one-year deal with the Super League hopefuls, is looking forward to a fresh challenge in North Yorkshire.

"After speaking with Clint (Goodchild, owner), I was really impressed by his energy, passion and vision for the club," he said.

"Our conversation left me excited about this move which will be great, not just for me, but for my family as well.

