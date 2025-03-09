'Real weapon of a player': Hull FC reward Lewis Martin with new deal
The 20-year-old is now contracted to the Black and Whites until the end of 2028.
Martin, who spent eight years on Hull City's books before joining Hull's academy, has scored 16 tries in 31 games since his debut in 2023, including six in five outings at the start of this season.
The speedster joins fellow youngsters Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth and Will Hutchinson in committing his future to the Black and Whites in the early part of this year.
Hull chief executive Richie Myler said: "We're really proud to have a player like Lewis Martin in our arsenal. He's a real weapon of a player and it's fantastic that he's decided to stay another three years with us.
"When I first arrived at the club, you could see he was still a bit raw. But compare that to now and he's streets ahead of where he was.
"If he can continue to progress, there's no real limit to how far Lewis can go in the game. We're just very happy that he'll remain a Hull FC player for another three years, and like with the rest of our youngsters, I can't wait to see how he continues to develop."
Martin is fresh from scoring the try that earned Hull a late draw against Leigh Leopards on Thursday night.
The Hull native is convinced brighter times are ahead for the Airlie Birds.
"I'm absolutely buzzing to stay at this great club for another three years," said Martin.
"I've learned so much over the last 18 months and that is down to how the club has nurtured me and helped me grow as a player.
"There's something special going on at the club at the moment. It won't turn around for us overnight but within the next three years, there's a real belief that we can take a big step forward and that's something I'm really looking forward to being a part of."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.