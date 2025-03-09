Hull FC winger Lewis Martin has been rewarded with a three-year contract extension after a promising start to his Super League career.

The 20-year-old is now contracted to the Black and Whites until the end of 2028.

Martin, who spent eight years on Hull City's books before joining Hull's academy, has scored 16 tries in 31 games since his debut in 2023, including six in five outings at the start of this season.

The speedster joins fellow youngsters Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth and Will Hutchinson in committing his future to the Black and Whites in the early part of this year.

Lewis Martin has earned a new deal at his hometown club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull chief executive Richie Myler said: "We're really proud to have a player like Lewis Martin in our arsenal. He's a real weapon of a player and it's fantastic that he's decided to stay another three years with us.

"When I first arrived at the club, you could see he was still a bit raw. But compare that to now and he's streets ahead of where he was.

"If he can continue to progress, there's no real limit to how far Lewis can go in the game. We're just very happy that he'll remain a Hull FC player for another three years, and like with the rest of our youngsters, I can't wait to see how he continues to develop."

Martin is fresh from scoring the try that earned Hull a late draw against Leigh Leopards on Thursday night.

Lewis Martin scores a late try against Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Hull native is convinced brighter times are ahead for the Airlie Birds.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to stay at this great club for another three years," said Martin.

"I've learned so much over the last 18 months and that is down to how the club has nurtured me and helped me grow as a player.

