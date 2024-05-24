'Really exciting moment': Hull FC tie down young gun Logan Moy
A product of Hull's Centre of Excellence youth system, the 18-year-old full-back made his Super League debut last month and is regarded as one of the club's brightest talents.
Director of rugby Richie Myler said: "Securing Logan's services on a long-term contract is a really exciting moment for this club.
"Across the past few years as he's risen through our system, Logan has shown his talents and some real promise at both scholarship and academy level, and we're excited to see how he will develop in the senior environment over the next three years.
"He has already adapted to being in and around the first team and has shown some real enthusiasm and professionalism which will help take his game to the next level.
"We're delighted he’s going to be doing that at his boyhood club."
The deal caps a whirlwind 12 months for Moy, who won Hull's Academy Player of the Year award in 2023.
Moy now has the opportunity to put down roots and establish himself in the first team.
"This is my dream club," said the teenager, who has made three Super League appearances.
"To have signed for Hull FC in the first place was amazing but it's an unbelievable feeling to have secured my future here for another three years.
"When the three years are up, I would love to be able to reflect and say that I've done the club proud. Like I said, this has been my dream club since I was a little kid so I would love to stick around for even longer."
