Scott Taylor has saluted his Goole Vikings heroes after they made history by dumping Championship club London Broncos out of the Challenge Cup on their competitive debut.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vikings were facing an early exit when they trailed 10-0 against a London team featuring six trialists.

However, League One's newest club had not read the script, storming back to win 17-10 thanks to tries from Tom Halliday, Thomas Minns and Mackenzie Harman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goole's reward is a dream tie against Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity in the third round.

“It's a really proud day for everyone associated with the club and the town and a reward for all the hard work that has gone into the club on and off the field over the last few months," said Taylor.

"To come away with a win like that against a side that played in Super League last season was fantastic and brilliant for everyone involved. We couldn’t be more proud of the boys.

"It is really pleasing to come from behind in the way we did – it's a testament to the character of the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They all really stepped up to the plate and gave it their all. Every player put in a performance and did the badge proud. It was a genuine team effort all around."

Scott Taylor got off to a winning start in the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Goole Vikings)

Goole were backed by a small but vocal travelling contingent in the capital and had many more new fans watching in pubs in the town.

Taylor is hoping the history-making victory swells the crowd for the club's first home fixture against Wakefield on the weekend of February 8 and 9.

"It was great to see the fans come down from Goole," he said. "It's fantastic support for a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That wasn't lost on the staff and the players either. It's really appreciated by everyone.

Brett Ferres captained Goole to victory in their first professional game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"To hear about all the fans back home tuning in too, it's just great for the club and the town. Hopefully we made them proud.

"Fingers crossed we get a few down to watch us play our home games."

Elsewhere in the second round of the Challenge Cup, York Acorn beat Oulton Raiders 22-2 to set up a home tie against Hull FC and West Hull saw off Hunslet ARLFC 24-18 to secure a dream clash with St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London-based community club Wests Warriors will face Leeds Rhinos in the third round after claiming a 36-18 victory over the British Army.