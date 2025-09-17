As Super League prepares to expand to 14 teams, one club are banging the drum louder than the rest.

Two current top-flight outfits, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants, have applied for the additional places to guard against the worst-case scenario of missing out on the top 12, while Doncaster threw their hat in the ring with a nothing-to-lose mentality.

Of the other six Championship clubs that submitted formal applications this week, York Knights appear to be putting forward the most compelling case after adding the League Leaders' Shield to their 1895 Cup success.

In addition to their on-field exploits, York are making waves in the recruitment market, boast a modern stadium and offer the tantalising prospect of taking Super League into new territory.

As far as head coach Mark Applegarth is concerned, the Knights are a top-flight club in waiting.

"I think York have got everything in place to compete and flourish in Super League," said Applegarth.

"There are a number of clubs with strong cases but I definitely think we've got a really strong case. Fingers crossed the wider audience can see that.

"One thing I will guarantee is that Clint (Goodchild, chairman) will make sure that we're ready if we do get that green light."

York have gone from strength to strength since Mark Applegarth took over. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

York are fresh from securing the League Leaders' Shield, a landmark achievement that sets up the opportunity to complete a historic treble in the play-offs.

Remarkably, the Knights finished top despite losing their opening three games.

"Any time you win a league, it shows you've been the most consistent team," added Applegarth.

"I've always been a bit old school and thought that should have more value. At the same time, the big prize is the Grand Final.

Ukuma Ta'ai and Liam Harris lift the League Leaders' Shield aloft. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's a weird feeling because you feel like you've ticked off one of your goals for the year but you know your job isn't done yet.

"We've got to make sure we keep this momentum going into the play-offs."

York have not only won every game since the decision to increase Super League to 14 teams – they are undefeated since mid-April.

After claiming 19 straight victories, Applegarth does not expect the Knights to slow down.

York Knights fans could be watching Super League rugby next year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"You know there's always a sucker punch around the corner if you take your foot off the gas," he said.

"We've tried to keep everyone focused and hungry. I'm lucky that we've got a real hungry squad that want to achieve success.

"We've got an excellent coaching team who have played their part. It's obviously my name on the tin as head coach, whether you're winning or losing, but it's very much a collective effort."

Applegarth speaks from experience after a chastening introduction to head coaching with Wakefield Trinity.

In stark contrast to York's astonishing form, Trinity lost their opening 15 matches in 2023 and were duly relegated from Super League.

Applegarth appears set for another crack at the top level but he is staying true to the level-headed mentality that has allowed him to bounce back from his ill-fated spell in charge of Wakefield in style.

"It's nice to be worrying about a win every week instead of a loss," he said with a smile.

"Nothing in life is permanent. You've just got to endure it and get stronger.

"I enjoyed elements of that difficult year and am enjoying this year, too. The main thing is not getting too caught up in what's gone before you."

That mantra has driven York to two trophies in 2025 and will keep them grounded ahead of their semi-final at the LNER Community Stadium on September 27.

The Knights head into the play-offs as the team to beat but nothing changes for Applegarth and his Super League hopefuls.

"We've had a target on our head ever since we won at Wembley," said Applegarth.

"The key is to control what we can control. We can't control what people write or say about us.