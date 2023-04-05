Reece Lyne calls on Wakefield Trinity to find a way in 'must-win game' against Castleford Tigers

Wakefield Trinity veteran Reece Lyne has made no attempt to play down the importance of the trip to Castleford Tigers, labelling the round eight fixture a "must-win game".

Mark Applegarth's side head into tomorrow's Wheldon Road clash rock bottom of the table after losing their opening seven games, with their West Yorkshire rivals only two points better off.

Lyne has called on Trinity, who have famously never been relegated from Super League, to summon the spirit of previous dogfights.

"Wakefield are renowned for finding a way," he said.

"We've got to find some fight and grit about us. We don't need anyone to tell us how important this game is. Without it being a derby, you only have to look at the table to see the importance of it.

"I know it's early on in the season but to me it's a must-win game. You can say there are a lot of rounds and twists and turns to be taken but we need to be winning this game and moving forward.

"It's a challenge that we need to meet head-on. It's something we're looking forward to."

Wakefield are working hard off the field to arrest the slide towards the Championship, making five signings in recent weeks to bolster Applegarth's injury-hit squad.

Reece Lyne, right, knows all about a derby against Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lyne concedes that Trinity's lack of depth has been exposed.

"It's pretty unheard of to get so many players in this early," he said.

"I think we're touching 30 players used already. We came into the season with a fairly small squad which was a bit of a risk. It's been highlighted with the injuries we've been unlucky to get.

"It's been difficult training-wise when you haven’t got the numbers or quality. It might only be 12 or 13 players training and some of those might be young kids so it's hard to get that quality in.

Reece Lyne is in his testimonial year. (Photo: Rob Hare)

"We're getting some extra bodies on the training field now to help the practice which we can hopefully take into games."

Trinity do not have to look far for inspiration after ending a 17-game losing streak against the Tigers on their last visit to Wheldon Road in July 2022, a victory that launched their surge to safety.

"The last two times we've beaten Castleford have been at their ground," added Lyne. "I know there's probably 10 years in between but we can take a bit from that.