Reece Lyne outlines what Wakefield Trinity need to do to beat Wigan Warriors

Reece Lyne looks on during the game against Castleford Tigers. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Willie Poching's side will travel to the DW Stadium on the back of a chastening home loss to neighbours Castleford Tigers.

Trinity never got going in the West Yorkshire derby and were distinctly second best on their way to a 34-4 defeat.

Lyne is viewing the Easter Monday date with Wigan as a chance to right the wrongs of a first reverse in four Super League matches.

Reece Lyne celebrates his try against Salford Red Devils. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It was a tough game - a local derby - and to get the loss as well I think the boys are a bit more hurt mentally than physically," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"We're itching to get back out there. It's always a tough period of the year but with the result we had on Thursday, we're eager to get back out there and put that right.

"It's an energy battle and the team that can win that battle and keep hold of the ball will usually come out with the result.

"There will be a couple of fresh faces for us and I imagine Wigan will have a few as well.

"It'll come down to the team that wins that energy battle."

Thursday's result saw Wakefield drop out of the top six at the start of an important stage of the season.

Lyne believes the short turnaround could be a blessing as Trinity look to establish themselves as play-off contenders.

"After a defeat in a local derby, teams always look to get straight back on the horse," he said.

"You haven't got too much time to dwell because you're straight back into the thick of it.

"If you can get a couple of wins over this period, it can really shape your season."

While Wakefield were in recovery mode on Good Friday, Wigan went toe to toe with St Helens in a bruising battle at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"Those little advantages always help," added Lyne.

"I watched their game on Friday and it was a really high-intensity game with two of the best teams in the competition going at it.