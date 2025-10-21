Reece Walsh headlines Australia debutants for Ashes opener against England

Brisbane Broncos star Reece Walsh has been named as one of four debutants in the Australia team for Saturday's Ashes opener against England.

The 23-year-old gets the nod over Dylan Edwards at full-back, fresh from inspiring Brisbane to a thrilling win over Melbourne Storm in the NRL Grand Final earlier this month.

Mark Nawaqanitawase, Gehamat Shibasaki and Keaon Koloamatangi will also represent the Kangaroos for the first time at Wembley.

Australia head coach Kevin Walters said: "It's going to be a huge thrill for all four of them to wear the green and gold for the first time in a Test match at such an iconic stadium.

"I'm excited for them as well as all of our players. Every member of our squad, whether they take the field or not, is about to experience something incredibly special this Saturday at Wembley."

Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster have been named in the halves, with Josh Addo-Carr – the top tryscorer during the 2022 World Cup on English soil – taking one of the wing spots despite missing out on the original squad.

The Kangaroos will be captained by Penrith Panthers loose forward Isaah Yeo.

