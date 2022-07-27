Relief for Castleford Tigers but Wakefield Trinity blow confirmed ahead of derby

Mamo was sin-binned in the second half of Castleford's victory at Hull FC and the Rugby Football League's match review panel subsequently charged the Australian with grade B disputing a decision.

However, a tribunal was left satisfied that Mamo was frustrated with himself rather than referee Chris Kendall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jake Mamo of Castleford Tigers has successfully appealed against the one-match suspension imposed on him by the Match Review Panel for disputing a decision in the Betfred Super League victory at Hull FC last Friday," read an RFL statement on Tuesday evening.

Jake Mamo saw yellow for the incident against Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Tonight’s meeting of the Operational Rules Tribunal accepted Mamo’s plea that his actions were not aimed at the referee, and therefore found him not guilty."

The successful appeal is a boost for Lee Radford after the Tigers head coach was originally left with only 17 available players for the home clash with Wakefield.

Utility back Gareth O'Brien and back-rower Alex Mellor both joined the club's lengthy injury list following knocks to the head at the MKM Stadium.

Wakefield also appeared in front of the tribunal on Tuesday but they were unsuccessful in their attempt to overturn forward Kelepi Tanginoa's one-game ban.

Kelepi Tanginoa takes the ball in against St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The RFL stated: "The ORT upheld the one-match suspension imposed on Kelepi Tanginoa of Wakefield Trinity, who had challenged a Grade A charge of dangerous contact in Sunday’s home game against St Helens.