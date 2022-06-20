Relief for Super League clubs as England and All Stars players avoid disciplinary danger

Clubs released their players for international duty last week as Super League hit pause for the final time in 2022.

That left coaches across the competition facing an anxious wait with any suspensions carried over to Super League.

However, The Yorkshire Post understands no charges were handed out following a review of the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Sam Tomkins and Peter Mata'utia were involved in a spat during the game. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The match largely passed by without incident, with the one flashpoint seeing England full-back Sam Tomkins and opposite number Peter Mata'utia exchange views.

The one major injury concern surrounded Matt Prior after the Leeds Rhinos prop picked up a sternum issue in the early stages.

Prior did not return to the field as a precaution and he is optimistic he will be fit to face St Helens.

“We have got a short turnaround, we play Thursday night, so I haven’t got many days to get it right,” he said.

England celebrate with the trophy. (Picture: SWPix.com)