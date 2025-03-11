RFL chairman Simon Johnson steps down 'to enable the sport to move forward constructively'
Johnson’s announcement appears to have pre-empted a motion due to be tabled at a Council meeting on Wednesday by two clubs, Leigh Leopards and Batley Bulldogs, calling for his departure.
His move follows the RFL’s announcement earlier this week that director of operations Robert Hicks, who has been suspended since October pending an investigation, will also leave his role.
Johnson, who was appointed in 2019, said: “To enable the sport to move forward constructively, I have decided to step down as chair at close of business on Wednesday 12 March.
“There is a need to discuss how change can be made, without exposing the sport to undue risk, and I hope that by stepping down I can help those discussions to take place constructively.”
Johnson’s exit comes at a time of increased restlessness amid Super League boardrooms about the direction in which the sport is heading.
There has been increasing frustration over the RFL’s handling of Salford Red Devils’ financial crisis, specifically the imposition and re-imposition – with dispensation – of salary cap restrictions.