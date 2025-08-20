Rhyse Martin on Leeds Rhinos resurgence and why he has no regrets at Hull KR

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The back-rower spent five and a half years with the Rhinos, during which time he got his hands on the Challenge Cup and scored a try in a Grand Final.

But Leeds never managed to establish themselves as a lasting threat to the leading clubs in Martin's time there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That perception has shifted under Brad Arthur, whose methods Martin experienced firsthand in his final months at Headingley.

Asked what Arthur changed when he came in last summer, Martin replied: "A lot.

"He brought the accountability the team was asking for. They wanted to have that challenge put upon them by the coach and the hardworking mentality that everyone is seeing from them now.

"They're willing to grind teams down and have skill on top of that with Brodie (Croft) and Lachie (Miller). With Brad, it's the hard-nosed work ethic and the skill-based rugby on top of that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin decided to leave Headingley prior to Arthur's arrival after rejecting the offer of an improved contract.

Rhyse Martin has no regrets about leaving Leeds for Hull KR. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The 32-year-old has seen the Rhinos go from strength to strength and emerge as genuine title contenders.

Leeds are well placed for a first top-four finish since 2017, raising hopes of a repeat of that Old Trafford success.

With a harder edge and a style to match the substance, the Rhinos appear to have found a winning formula and a sustainable model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, the club now have the stability they long craved thanks to Arthur's recent show of commitment.

Rhyse Martin, left, holds the Challenge Cup aloft with Konrad Hurrell. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

But there are no feelings of regret for Martin as he prepares for his first return to Headingley with the table-topping Robins.

"I just wanted to challenge myself and earn the respect of team-mates again," he said.

"I was at the club for six years and it was time for me to move on and challenge myself, both as a person and a player in a new team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were some special moments, especially the Challenge Cup. It was a weird one in the middle of Covid but I still talk to that group of players and current players now.

Brad Arthur applauds the travelling fans following the win at Castleford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Over the last couple of weeks, I've seen a few of the players there and it was definitely leaning more towards him staying on.

"It's good for them and the club that they get some stability there. He is a good coach and person. The club need someone like that there."

KR's 2025 exploits have kept Martin one step ahead of his former club despite their resurgence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Peters' side have one hand on the League Leaders' Shield thanks to a priceless win at nearest rivals Wigan Warriors, leaving Martin on course for a trophy in his first season with the Robins – a clear vindication of his decision to move on.

There is no let-up this week, though, with Martin anticipating another step up in intensity.

"We were left a bit battered," he said on the Wigan clash. "It was an end-to-end game, non-stop and very physical.

Rhyse Martin carries the ball against Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The vibe has been good since we came back to training but we know we've got a tough five weeks ahead of us, starting Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Leeds game is going to be just as hard, if not harder. Playing them at Headingley, we've got a very tough game on our hands so we need to show up."

Martin missed KR's trip to Leeds in April through injury before scoring a try in a losing cause against his former employers at Craven Park last month.

Looking back on those encounters, Martin summed up the task in stark terms.

"Tough, gritty," added Martin.

"At the moment, they're one of the form sides, if not the form side, in the competition. When you turn up against them, you know you're in for a tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They throw the ball around and have players with a lot of strike. They can score points very easily.

"We need to be doing our trademarks and work hard as a team. We'll have to have our best game against them."

Rovers hold a six-point advantage over Wigan with the cushion of a vastly superior for-and-against, meaning a win over Leeds and a defeat for their rivals at home to Wakefield Trinity would effectively secure the League Leaders' Shield.

After traveling to the Rhinos, KR face St Helens, Hull FC, Wakefield and Warrington Wolves to round off a challenging run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But rather than look too far ahead at what is to come as they continue to build for the play-offs, the Robins are sticking with the approach that has served them so well.

"We had Wigan and needed to get that win," said Martin. "Now we're prepping for Leeds.

"It's been a long year in terms of games but we've still got five more to notch off. It is just week by week.