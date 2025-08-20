Rhyse Martin on Leeds Rhinos resurgence and why he has no regrets at Hull KR
The back-rower spent five and a half years with the Rhinos, during which time he got his hands on the Challenge Cup and scored a try in a Grand Final.
But Leeds never managed to establish themselves as a lasting threat to the leading clubs in Martin's time there.
That perception has shifted under Brad Arthur, whose methods Martin experienced firsthand in his final months at Headingley.
Asked what Arthur changed when he came in last summer, Martin replied: "A lot.
"He brought the accountability the team was asking for. They wanted to have that challenge put upon them by the coach and the hardworking mentality that everyone is seeing from them now.
"They're willing to grind teams down and have skill on top of that with Brodie (Croft) and Lachie (Miller). With Brad, it's the hard-nosed work ethic and the skill-based rugby on top of that."
Martin decided to leave Headingley prior to Arthur's arrival after rejecting the offer of an improved contract.
The 32-year-old has seen the Rhinos go from strength to strength and emerge as genuine title contenders.
Leeds are well placed for a first top-four finish since 2017, raising hopes of a repeat of that Old Trafford success.
With a harder edge and a style to match the substance, the Rhinos appear to have found a winning formula and a sustainable model.
Crucially, the club now have the stability they long craved thanks to Arthur's recent show of commitment.
But there are no feelings of regret for Martin as he prepares for his first return to Headingley with the table-topping Robins.
"I just wanted to challenge myself and earn the respect of team-mates again," he said.
"I was at the club for six years and it was time for me to move on and challenge myself, both as a person and a player in a new team.
"There were some special moments, especially the Challenge Cup. It was a weird one in the middle of Covid but I still talk to that group of players and current players now.
"Over the last couple of weeks, I've seen a few of the players there and it was definitely leaning more towards him staying on.
"It's good for them and the club that they get some stability there. He is a good coach and person. The club need someone like that there."
KR's 2025 exploits have kept Martin one step ahead of his former club despite their resurgence.
Willie Peters' side have one hand on the League Leaders' Shield thanks to a priceless win at nearest rivals Wigan Warriors, leaving Martin on course for a trophy in his first season with the Robins – a clear vindication of his decision to move on.
There is no let-up this week, though, with Martin anticipating another step up in intensity.
"We were left a bit battered," he said on the Wigan clash. "It was an end-to-end game, non-stop and very physical.
"The vibe has been good since we came back to training but we know we've got a tough five weeks ahead of us, starting Thursday night.
"The Leeds game is going to be just as hard, if not harder. Playing them at Headingley, we've got a very tough game on our hands so we need to show up."
Martin missed KR's trip to Leeds in April through injury before scoring a try in a losing cause against his former employers at Craven Park last month.
Looking back on those encounters, Martin summed up the task in stark terms.
"Tough, gritty," added Martin.
"At the moment, they're one of the form sides, if not the form side, in the competition. When you turn up against them, you know you're in for a tough game.
"They throw the ball around and have players with a lot of strike. They can score points very easily.
"We need to be doing our trademarks and work hard as a team. We'll have to have our best game against them."
Rovers hold a six-point advantage over Wigan with the cushion of a vastly superior for-and-against, meaning a win over Leeds and a defeat for their rivals at home to Wakefield Trinity would effectively secure the League Leaders' Shield.
After traveling to the Rhinos, KR face St Helens, Hull FC, Wakefield and Warrington Wolves to round off a challenging run-in.
But rather than look too far ahead at what is to come as they continue to build for the play-offs, the Robins are sticking with the approach that has served them so well.
"We had Wigan and needed to get that win," said Martin. "Now we're prepping for Leeds.
"It's been a long year in terms of games but we've still got five more to notch off. It is just week by week.
"Leeds is a big challenge that we need to box off and get the two points. Then we can focus on the week after."