Richie Myler admits Hull FC not good enough for Las Vegas stage amid 2026 speculation

Richie Myler admits a Las Vegas derby showdown with Hull KR "would be the dream" but stressed that Hull FC are a long way off making it a reality.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will make history on March 1 when they become the first clubs to play a Super League fixture on American soil.

Fans are already speculating about which sides could face off in Vegas next year but Myler has conceded that Hull are not good enough to represent the competition on a global stage based on recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd love to but we clearly need to be performing a lot better," said the Hull chief executive. "That's just being honest.

"If we were in the top four and playing in the play-offs, a Hull derby in Vegas would be the dream.

"Hull KR are doing tremendously at the minute and we need to replicate that kind of form to make sure we could make a good show of ourselves; we wouldn't want to put on a performance that's not worthy of playing on that stage.

"Instead of talking about Vegas, we've got a lot of hard work in front of us as a club and a performance department. I'd be delighted if we're in a situation where people think that's the right move for this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let's not shy away from the fact that we've got a lot of hard work in front of us. As a club, we've got a long way to go to get to that stage. The exciting thing is we're on that journey."

Richie Myler is focused on getting Hull's house in order. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Rovers are fresh from taking the sport to Amsterdam for a pre-season friendly, raising the prospect of more on-the-road events.

Myler has stressed that Hull must get their own house in order before they consider following suit.

"I love rugby league and it's all I've ever known so anything that helps wave the flag for the sport, I'm 100 per cent for," he said. "But our main focus at the moment is to be a better rugby league team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to get it right on the field so we can go and fly the flag for rugby league; our performances last year did not fly the flag for Hull FC or rugby league at all.

Hull KR and York walk out at the NRCA Stadium. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Nobody wants to see a 50-0 defeat. We need to fix that problem first before anything else happens."

To take Super League games on the road, clubs must agree to sacrifice a home fixture.

Myler says that would be a non-starter for Hull in their current situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not sure if we're contractually allowed to do that with the SMC (stadium management company)," added Myler.

"Do I think we should have more events on the road as a sport? I think it would help.