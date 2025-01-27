Richie Myler admits Hull FC not good enough for Las Vegas stage amid 2026 speculation
Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will make history on March 1 when they become the first clubs to play a Super League fixture on American soil.
Fans are already speculating about which sides could face off in Vegas next year but Myler has conceded that Hull are not good enough to represent the competition on a global stage based on recent seasons.
"I'd love to but we clearly need to be performing a lot better," said the Hull chief executive. "That's just being honest.
"If we were in the top four and playing in the play-offs, a Hull derby in Vegas would be the dream.
"Hull KR are doing tremendously at the minute and we need to replicate that kind of form to make sure we could make a good show of ourselves; we wouldn't want to put on a performance that's not worthy of playing on that stage.
"Instead of talking about Vegas, we've got a lot of hard work in front of us as a club and a performance department. I'd be delighted if we're in a situation where people think that's the right move for this club.
"Let's not shy away from the fact that we've got a lot of hard work in front of us. As a club, we've got a long way to go to get to that stage. The exciting thing is we're on that journey."
Rovers are fresh from taking the sport to Amsterdam for a pre-season friendly, raising the prospect of more on-the-road events.
Myler has stressed that Hull must get their own house in order before they consider following suit.
"I love rugby league and it's all I've ever known so anything that helps wave the flag for the sport, I'm 100 per cent for," he said. "But our main focus at the moment is to be a better rugby league team.
"We need to get it right on the field so we can go and fly the flag for rugby league; our performances last year did not fly the flag for Hull FC or rugby league at all.
"Nobody wants to see a 50-0 defeat. We need to fix that problem first before anything else happens."
To take Super League games on the road, clubs must agree to sacrifice a home fixture.
Myler says that would be a non-starter for Hull in their current situation.
"I'm not sure if we're contractually allowed to do that with the SMC (stadium management company)," added Myler.
"Do I think we should have more events on the road as a sport? I think it would help.
"But I'd much prefer 15,000 fans at the MKM as an atmosphere. That's my honest opinion."
