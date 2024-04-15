Richie Myler becomes Hull FC director of rugby after calling time on playing career

The 33-year-old left Leeds Rhinos for York Knights at the end of last year but featured just three times for the Championship club due to a serious elbow injury that required surgery.

Myler has opted to retire and take up a newly created role at the MKM Stadium as part of a shake-up of Hull's off-field operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England international will oversee all on-field performance aspects of the senior and academy teams, including rugby operations, recruitment and the management of the club’s coaching staff.

Myler's first task is to find a new head coach following Tony Smith's departure last week.

"I would like to say thank you to York Knights and especially (chairman) Clint Goodchild for the recent opportunity the club gave to me and in understanding and supporting the reasons for my departure to take on the role of director of rugby at Hull FC," said Myler, who has signed a three-year deal.

"Rugby league has been my life since being four years old, however, with a few unfortunate injuries in the last nine months and the sudden opportunity that has arisen to work with (chairman) Adam Pearson at Hull FC, it's simply an opportunity too exciting to turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hull FC is a huge rugby league club steeped in history with a truly loyal fan base. There is no shying away from the fact that the club has lost some of its identity on the field with recent performances.

Richie Myler left Leeds at the end of last year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The word ‘rebuild’ has been mentioned to me over the last few days and whilst I understand the task in front of us, I’m already tired of that phrase. The club has many promising young players on the books who clearly have a big future at the club and it’s vital that we develop and retain them.

"We also need to add more quality with experienced players and that will form a major part of my role. I am genuinely excited by the task ahead as we all look to pull together and once again seek to restore the club’s fortunes on the pitch."

Hull are targeting players on both sides of the world to freshen up a beleaguered squad that sits 11th in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tex Hoy and Nu Brown departed last week to free up two overseas quota spots for the club's new rugby boss.

Richie Myler struggled with injury during his time at York. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He brings vast experience from a successful playing career and has demonstrated a clear hunger and ambition to be successful in his new off-field career," said Pearson.

"He has already got to work at the club with our coaching staff and players and is actively involved in the process to find our next head coach. We are excited to see the contribution he can make to Hull FC."

Myler made his professional debut for Widnes Vikings in 2007 before spells with Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The playmaker, who also represented Ireland at international level, won the Challenge Cup and Lance Todd Trophy during his six-year stay at Leeds.

Luke Gale with Richard Agar and the Lance Todd Trophy-winning man of the match Richie Myler after Leeds' Challenge Cup final win over Salford in 2020. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Myler reached the 400-game milestone last month but featured just once more for York before hanging up his boots.

"York RLFC can confirm the retirement of half-back Richie Myler amid a long-term elbow injury," read a statement from the Knights.

"Myler sustained the injury in York Knights' Betfred Championship clash against Doncaster RLFC and has since undergone surgery after receiving specialist guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following the completion of the surgery, it became clear that the road to recovery was going to be an extended one and, after taking time with his family, Myler spoke with York RLFC chairman Clint Goodchild last week and shared his decision to retire.