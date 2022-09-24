The Rhinos were left disconsolate at Old Trafford after going down 24-12 to Kristian Woolf's all-conquering St Helens.

The win earned Saints an unprecedented four-peat but not so long ago they lost five Grand Finals in a row, a fact not lost on Smith.

"There are no right words for some of those guys who have taken it very, very hard," said Smith.

"Other guys might take it harder at a different time. They're all disappointed because we all felt like we could do it.

"I've been reminded by people over the years that if you want to taste the success and hold the trophy, you've got to be prepared to feel ordinary in defeat and risk big to win big. That's where we are today."

The Rhinos were up against it from the moment Matty Lees opened the scoring two minutes in.

Leeds played their part in a competitive contest but were ultimately beaten by the better side.

Harry Newman is consoled by James Bentley at full-time. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"We put in a lot of effort and played all the way through to the end," said Smith.

"It didn't all go our way for sure but I'm really proud of the journey and the effort we put into tonight's performance.

"I couldn't be prouder of the staff and players for the way we've pulled together and done some great things.

"We've won a lot of games with memorable performances - but you're here to win it. We were clearly the second best team tonight for longer than them."

Rohan Smith reflects at full-time. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Old Trafford defeat brought an end to a remarkable journey that took Leeds from 11th to within 80 minutes of a ninth Super League title.

Smith took the chance to look back on a whirlwind five months in charge as the dust settled on the 25th Grand Final.

"You can reflect on the game itself and we'll all have 'What if?' moments but at some stage when the time is right as an individual, they've got to reflect on the journey that was," he said.

"We'll never go on a journey the same as that again. Every year is a different year and it was so enjoyable getting to know people whilst adversity was front and centre for so long.