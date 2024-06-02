Rob Burrow dies: Rugby league world mourns death of Leeds Rhinos legend and MND Association patron

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has died at the age of 41 following a heroic battle against motor neurone disease.

The former Great Britain and England half-back won every honour in the domestic game as a one-club man with the Rhinos before inspiring the nation as an MND Association patron.

In a statement, Leeds confirmed that Burrow passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital after falling ill earlier this week.

"On behalf of the Burrow family, we would like to thank the staff at Pinderfields Hospital for their compassion and caring for Rob in his final days," read the statement.

"Fittingly, as a tribute to the incredible work done by Rob, the groundbreaking of the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital on Monday will go ahead as planned at Rob's request. At this time, we would ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Burrow family.

"Well wishers who wish to pay their respects to Rob can do so in the South Stand at Rob's beloved Headingley Stadium, with the gates open from Sunday evening for visitors to come."

A product of the Rhinos academy, Burrow made his debut for Leeds in 2001 and went on to play 513 games for club and country.

The diminutive playmaker scored 214 tries but contributed just as much without the ball thanks to a textbook defensive technique.

Rob Burrow won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Burrow was involved in all eight of the Rhinos' Old Trafford successes, bowing out in fairytale fashion by lifting the Super League trophy alongside boyhood friend Danny McGuire in 2017.

The Castleford native was inducted into Leeds' Hall of Fame in 2020 after finishing his career with 16 winner's medals, including two Challenge Cup triumphs.

Burrow remains one of only three players to have won the man of the match prize twice in Grand Finals, together with former Leeds team-mates Kevin Sinfield and McGuire.

In February, it was announced the accolade would be renamed the Rob Burrow Award.

Burrow's MND diagnosis in late 2019 rocked the rugby league world but he faced the incurable condition with the courage that marked him out as one of the game's bravest players.

Throughout his fight against the disease, Burrow represented the MND community in his quest to seek greater investment in treatment and care facilities.

Along with his great friend and former team-mate Sinfield, Burrow has inspired nearly £20million in fundraising across the UK and Ireland, including £6million to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds as a lasting legacy.

Sinfield will embark on his fifth challenge this December when he leads his fundraising team across Great Britain and Northern Ireland in aid of the motor neurone disease community.

"Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND," read a statement from the family.

"He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.