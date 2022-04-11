The event will help raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and has been inspired by former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield’s running challenges.

When is the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon?

The marathon will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023, where there will be 7,777 places in the marathon.

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow is helped toward the pitch by wife Lindsey before the match. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The event will take place at Headingley Stadium and will start at 9am.

Who is Rob Burrow?

He is an English former professional rugby league player, who played for the Leeds Rhinos for 16 years in the Super League.

At 5ft 5in, Burrow was known for years as being ‘the smallest player in Super League’. However, this didn’t stop him from becoming one of the most successful players in the competition’s history, winning a total of eight Super League championships, two Challenge Cups and the Harry Sunderland Trophy twice. He retired in 2017.

On December 19, 2019, Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and his family set up the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Burrow was appointed MBE in the 2021 New Years Honours List on December 30, 2020, for his services to Rugby League and the MND community.