From fans on the terraces to the future King, emotional tributes have been paid to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow following his death on Sunday.

The 41-year-old’s glittering rugby league career and his campaigning efforts on behalf of the motor neurone disease community have inspired many people, but some of the most moving tributes came from those who worked and played alongside him.

Barrie McDermott was an established Great Britain star when Burrow broke into Leeds’ first team as a teenager in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of the hardmen of the sport, McDermott took on bodyguard duties for the 5ft 4ins tall scrum-half, but soon realised Burrow could take care of himself.

A champion: Rob Burrow celebrates winning the Super League Grand Final with Leeds Rhinos against Bradford Bulls back in 2004. Tributes have been pouring in since his death was announced on Sunday. (Picture: Steve Riding)

McDermott, now a pundit on Sky Sports, recalled: “Like many people, when I first met him I wasn't sure where this little kid called Rob Burrow, who was all ears, teeth and nose, would fit into the club.

“I was worried he would get hurt and wouldn't find a place in a land of giants, which rugby league is, but Rob's infectious character, his boundless energy and his cheeky nature meant we all loved spending time around him and I vowed to be his bodyguard from then on.

“Actually, I didn't need to bother because as a player his super power was turning his weakness into his strength. His lack of size never mattered because his speed, agility and mostly his bravery meant he often made the big fellas look ridiculous. I was always glad he was on my team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrow was known as a prankster in Rhinos’ camp and McDermott was a willing butt of his jokes throughout the pocket rocket’s illness.

Rob Burrow sings with the Leeds Rhinos fans after they beat Warrington Wolves in the 2012 Grand Final (Picture: Steve Riding)

He added: “These last four and a half years, our country and the whole world has seen what we in rugby league already knew about Rob. The way he attacked his diagnosis and his positive attitude was awe inspiring. I couldn't be prouder.

“Even though we all knew what was coming, when I received the news on Sunday my heart sank. I'll never forget Rob, but neither will anybody else. He moved people, he motivated people and - along with [teammate and fellow charity campaigner] Kev Sinfield - they have changed people’s lives.

“He leaves behind so many wonderful memories for so many people. My memories have lots of laughs and there are stories I'll continue to tell as long as I can. Love you forever little brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another former teammate who played alongside Burrow in the 2004 Grand Final, when Rhinos won their first Super League title, is club director Jamie Jones-Buchanan. He feels Burrow’s tireless campaigning for the MND community “transcended rugby league”.

Friends forever: Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow in the dressing room after Rhinos defeated Warrington in the 2012 Grand Final (Picture: Steve Riding)

Jones-Buchanan said: “Everyone will remember what Rob has done and why he has done it and make sure it’s a legacy he has left, a life fulfilled.”

Ex-Rhinos player and coach Dean Bell was head of youth when Burrow made his academy debut in 1999. Speaking from his home in New Zealander, Bell said: “My thoughts go out to Rob’s family at this very sad time for them.

“The tributes that have been sent will offer some comfort to them as they try to deal with their grief. Rob was a great rugby league player and he was an even better person, as he displayed in his quest to bring much needed attention to the MND cause, while he was suffering himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had the privilege of coaching Rob in the Leeds academy team when he was part of one of the best junior teams ever to come out of the UK, with Rob and many of the other players enjoying a lot of success at Super League level for the Rhinos. I used to say to the young players it’s really important that you try and be the best player that you can be, but what’s more important is to be a good person as well.

"We have lost one of the best in Rob, but he will never be forgotten.”

Burrow’s first Super League appearance came as a substitute against Hull FC at Headingley in April, 2001. That was Dean Lance’s final game as coach before he was axed and Daryl Powell took over, handing the scrum-half a full debut the following week at Warrington Wolves. Powell, now coach of Wakefield Trinity, described Burrow as a “total champion in everyone’s eyes”.

He said: “It has been really difficult to see what’s happened to Rob since his diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been so brave and courageous and his family have as well. It is a true inspiration to everybody, the way Rob and his family have handled themselves; they have been unbelievable. It’s so sad, but Rob is out of pain now, which is one small mercy.”

Of Burrow as a player and person, Powell added “He’s so well brought up, absolutely rock-solid as a person. I remember the first time I saw him, he came to training with the scholarship and you knew there was a star in the making as soon as you clapped eyes on him. He has epitomised everything he stood for and his family stood for.”

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has promised the club and rugby league in general will ensure Burrow will never be forgotten.

The Rhinos, Burrow’s only professional club, confirmed the former scrum-half had died on Sunday aged 41 following a lengthy and high-profile battle with motor neurone disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as fans continued to gather outside Headingley Stadium on Monday to pay tribute to Burrow, Hetherington said: “Now’s the time to start considering what else we can do to recognise his legacy at both Leeds Rhinos and the game in general.”

Burrow’s family attended an emotional groundbreaking ceremony for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital on Monday after he and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield had helped raise millions of pounds.

Hetherington added: “So poignant isn’t it that that should be happening today?

“I’m delighted that that process has been accelerated to such an extent it’s now going to get done and that in itself will be a permanent memorial and reminder of Rob Burrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course what he’s done with Kevin Sinfield, and others, to promote the awareness of MND, has been inspirational as well. It has brought it to everybody’s attention.

“All sport has come together and it’s been a marvellous campaign in that regard and it’s been promoted by sportspeople and Rob has been at the heart of that.