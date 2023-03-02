Rohan Smith discusses Leeds Rhinos' chicken and egg half-back situation

Two rounds into the Super League season and Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith finds himself dealing with a chicken and egg situation.

After reaching the Grand Final in 2022, the Rhinos have flattered to deceive in the early stages of the new campaign.

Smith's side were blown away by Warrington Wolves in round one before falling to a late Hull FC sucker punch at Headingley last week.

In both games, Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin failed to assert their influence as a half-back pairing and Leeds struggled as a result.

Sezer in particular has looked off the pace, with Austin left to huff and puff with little success.

The pair – former team-mates at Canberra Raiders – played behind a beaten pack at Warrington but the Rhinos looked rudderless again in round two despite enjoying a greater share of field position.

A collective effort is required to get Leeds' season moving, according to Smith.

Asked to assess the early performances of his half-backs, the Rhinos head coach said: "Bits and pieces.

Aidan Sezer struggled to impose himself in Leeds Rhinos' first two games. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Clearly they haven't been at their best but neither have the team.

"I'm of the belief that the team decides how the halves play equally as much as the halves determine how the team plays.

"You can't have one without the other."

Smith is set to keep faith with Sezer and Austin when Leeds visit St Helens tomorrow night despite including Jack Sinfield in his squad for the first time this year.

Blake Austin, pictured, played alongside Aidan Sezer at Canberra Raiders. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The teenage half-back is instead preparing to line up for the reserves against Bradford Bulls this evening.

As they strive for form, Smith has told Sezer and Austin that they cannot hide behind the responsibilities and intricacies that come with being a half-back.

"It's more of an individual thing rather than a positional thing," added Smith when asked whether it was more challenging for halves to hit the ground running.

"Some players start seasons well and some take a bit of getting going.

James Bentley has yet to play this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There were some players when I got here in round 11 last year that hadn't really got firing but had a cracking end to the season.

"You want to be at a solid level often and then you have a little peak or a tiny trough here or there.

"Trying to maintain that consistent, solid level of performance is what everyone is chasing.

"Those guys will be the first to admit that they can find a bit more."

Smith will make a late decision on whether to hand James Bentley his first appearance of the year.

The former St Helens forward has been named in Leeds' initial 21-man squad but must prove he has fully overcome his knee injury before he is cleared to face his old club at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Morgan Gannon suffered a head injury against Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"He's close," said Smith during Wednesday's press conference.

"He's training really well but we'll see how he got through today's session and make a final call on whether he plays on Friday or not tomorrow.

"James has got great energy and good footy instincts. He's fit and a great competitor – everything we want to be distributing as a team.

"If he's available, that'll be good but if not, he'll be closer for next week.

"We just want James to be himself and that competitive character that he is."

Bentley is in line to replace Morgan Gannon after the second-rower sustained a concussion in the loss to Hull.

Smith is confident the youngster, who missed the Super League semi-final and title decider last year with a head injury, will make a rapid recovery.

"He had no symptoms after the game and felt fine," said Smith. "He's going through the graded return to play process.

"It's disappointing for Ganno not to get the opportunity to have some rhythm and consistency, but the nature of our sport is people get bumps of all different kinds at various stages.

"It's inevitable that people are going to miss games here and there."

James McDonnell – an off-season signing from Wigan Warriors – is another option to come in for Gannon.

The Ireland international, who has yet to make his Super League debut for the Rhinos, was due to play on dual-registration for Bradford last week before being withdrawn following Gannon’s injury.

"He's been close for a little while," said Smith.

"He's had a few bumps and bruises and a bit of illness that has set him back.

"He's in the picture. He's in good shape and ready to go now.

"He's a good competitor. He's tough and physical out of that Wigan academy system that has brought through so many fierce competitors.