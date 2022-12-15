The Rhinos have made nine additions for 2023 and beyond, including several project signings.
Leon Ruan and Toby Warren were recruited with an eye on the future, while James McDonnell and Luis Roberts are still making their way in the game.
Ex-Batley Bulldogs full-back Luke Hooley, who underwent an ankle operation last week, has yet to play at Super League level.
Derrell Olpherts, Sam Lisone and Nene Macdonald fall into the experienced bracket, and Justin Sangare is fresh from a breakthrough season with Toulouse Olympique.
After setting out to add size and bring down the average age of his squad, Smith says the club have ticked every box.
"Everyone we targeted we ended up getting which is always a good sign," he told The Yorkshire Post.
"We had to fill some gaps that were left by departing players. Last year's roster had a lot of players at the very start of their career and quite a few players that were 30 or older.
"There was not a lot in the middle so we felt there was a need to get some players in that age bracket.
"We've recruited some size as well with Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare and Nene Macdonald. Luis Roberts is a big outside back.
"A lot of the signings have been targeted to improve the size of our squad. We needed a bit more size across the board.
"It's a combat sport. We had no problem getting out of our end. We played a style that allowed us to gain momentum when allowed.
"But there's no substitute for having big, aggressive ball carriers across the group."
Olpherts, McDonnell and Sangare are among the fresh faces set to feature in the Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield Trinity.
The game will come too soon for Lisone who is due to arrive on Sunday, while Macdonald is working his way back from a torn quad sustained on World Cup duty with Papua New Guinea.
The former Leigh Centurions centre will miss a chunk of Leeds' pre-season programme but is making good progress.
"He's going really well in rehab," said Smith, who will start the season without Mikolaj Oledzki and Hooley.
"He'll be there for a bit longer yet but he's in good condition overall."
Centre was something of a problem position for the Rhinos last season with Harry Newman restricted to seven appearances due to hamstring issues.
The 22-year-old is well on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery in September, but Leeds will not take any chances as the 2023 campaign comes into view.
"Harry is making great progress," said Smith.
"He's still got some time to go yet in rehab before he returns to full training but he's on the right path.
"He'll possibly be ready for the final friendly, possibly round one. There's a lot that can happen between now and then.
"We'll make sure he's done ample training and ticked everything off from every different angle in order to determine whether he's available to play."