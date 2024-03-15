Rohan Smith refuses to be critical of Leeds Rhinos and issues diplomatic response to key call
The Rhinos made a blistering start at Headingley but were restricted to eight points before Saints turned the tide.
In the end, Leeds had only Luis Roberts' try and two Rhyse Martin goals to show for their efforts in a sixth successive home defeat by St Helens.
Smith could take positives from the way the Rhinos imposed themselves on the fallen champions.
"That was the best game I've seen in Super League this year," he said.
"It was two good teams going at it. I really liked our patience in the first half. We defended well and played some good footy.
"We had a lot of front-foot opportunities but didn't capitalise on it points-wise. Against quality teams, sometimes you've got to go the distance to get the points and we just weren't quite able to do that.
"But I'm not frustrated at all by our performance. I really liked the effort, intent and the way we went about it.
"Saints are a great team and showed that in the end."
Leeds were leading 8-6 just before the hour mark when Roberts was adjudged to have knocked on in heavy traffic.
The Rhinos pleaded for a ball steal but referee Jack Smith gave Saints the scrum and they quickly scored two tries to take a decisive grip on the game.
It proved to be a major turning point in a hard-fought contest but Smith issued a diplomatic response.
"I didn't see the replay," he said. "I just judge the reaction of the people that saw the replay.
"There's no referee that's ever got them all 100 per cent when the ball squirts out. Those ones are 50/50, 60/40 or 40/60.
"Carry it tighter is my message."
