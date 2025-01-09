Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller is optimistic he will be fit for next month's season opener against Wakefield Trinity, declaring that "round one is a very realistic target".

A hamstring injury sustained in the off-season left Miller facing a race against time to be ready for the start of the new Super League campaign but he has provided a positive update five weeks out from the February 15 date with Trinity.

"My recovery is going really well," he said.

"I feel very strong and very fit. I've got a couple more weeks to work on a couple of things – getting some speed and everything in – but everything is tracking well and I'm working really hard to be fit for round one.

"That would give me a couple of weeks of full team training, which is important.

"Round one is a very realistic target – and that's also not rushing it either."

Miller was a regular in his first year in Super League, featuring in 26 of Leeds' 28 matches.

His injury setback has robbed him of the chance to experience a full pre-season under Brad Arthur but Miller is hoping to benefit in other ways once the season begins.

Lachie Miller is on track to start the season. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"It has been tough seeing how hard the boys are training and being sat on the sideline not having an input," he said.

"But as much as it sucks, I'd rather do what I did then than now. My lower body feels really strong having worked on all those little muscles you don't work on unless you're in rehab.

"It definitely sucks but it might have been a blessing in disguise."

Miller scored seven tries and laid on 17 for others in his debut campaign, leaving him inside the competition's top 10 for assists. He also topped the tackle bust chart.

Lachie Miller scores a try in his debut season. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

On the flip side, only four Super League players made more errors than the 30-year-old.

Miller's inconsistent form was emblematic of a wider issue at Headingley as Leeds stuttered to another eighth-place finish, making it two seasons without play-off rugby.

The Australian has recognised the areas he needs to improve to help the Rhinos enjoy a brighter year.

"I was happy with my 2024 season but there were elements I want to fix, like my consistency," he said.

The Leeds Rhinos squad for 2025. (Photo: Simon Hulme)

"Sometimes I was really up and in other games I felt like I was letting the team down. I want to even that out and eliminate some of my errors because you don't want your full-back making errors.

"It was a very frustrating season from a team perspective. We were very hard to stop when we clicked but we didn't click enough.

"We've worked on the effort areas where we need to improve. From my point of view looking in, the boys look very strong and fit.

"I'm very confident in what the boys have done – you can only be as confident as what you see and what you've done. We can definitely take the club back to the finals.

"It's a very different team, which we saw on Boxing Day (against Wakefield). I think we should be challenging for trophies this year.