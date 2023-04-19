All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Rugby league poised to enter new era as IMG plans given green light by clubs

Rugby league is poised to enter a new era after IMG's plans to scrap automatic promotion and relegation were approved by clubs.

By James O'Brien
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

The proposals received an overwhelming 86 per cent majority at a meeting in Huddersfield on Wednesday, with 32 votes in favour – using a weighting system to ensure an equal say for Super League clubs – seven against and three abstentions.

Ten of the 11 Super League clubs voted in favour with one abstention, while eight of the 13 Championship sides backed the move with one abstention. Neither Catalans Dragons nor Toulouse Olympique were entitled to vote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seven of the 11 League 1 clubs voted in favour with one abstention.

Most Popular

Simon Johnson, the chair of the Rugby Football League and a board member of Rugby League Commercial, said: “This has been a highly significant day for the sport and I am proud of the vote of the Council today.

“Our clubs were unanimous in supporting the 12-year strategic partnership with IMG when it was proposed in 2022, and have now given strong support for the club grading recommendation which is crucial in allowing the sport to grow and fulfil its potential – on the domestic and international stage.”

IMG – the global sports management giant tasked with 'reimagining' the sport – last month unveiled its 20-point plan that will underpin the new grading system, which will come into effect from the end of 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clubs will be scored across five areas: fandom (25 per cent), performance (25 per cent), finance (22.5 per cent), stadium (15 per cent) and community (12.5 per cent).

Rugby league is set for major change. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Rugby league is set for major change. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Rugby league is set for major change. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Category A clubs will be guaranteed a place in Super League, with any remaining spots taken by the highest-ranked Category B clubs.

Minimum standards will be in place alongside the grading criteria, including the requirement for Category A clubs to run academy and women’s teams.

Clubs will discover their illustrative grades for the 2024 campaign later this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Dwyer, vice president of Sport Management, IMG Media, said: “We greatly appreciate all the clubs’ input and support during this process. While there is naturally no one set of recommendations that will suit everyone, we strongly believe that club grading, as part of the wider reimagining rugby league strategy, is essential to ensure sustainable growth of the game as a whole, and are pleased to see that such a strong majority of clubs agree.

“This is a positive milestone for the future of the sport and we are excited to continue driving progression in other areas over the coming months, including through our work with Seven League on digital transformation and 160over90 on branding.”

Related topics:Super LeagueHuddersfield