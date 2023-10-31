'Rugby league saved me' - Wakefield Trinity stalwart and Huddersfield Giants player calls time on career
Kirmond, 37, made his professional debut for Featherstone Rovers in 2005 and featured with Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield in Betfred Super League before a final three-season spell at York Knights.
“After 18 incredible years, I have decided to retire from rugby league,” Kirmond confirmed. “I have had an amazing career and owe so much to the game.
“I am so grateful for the opportunities to represent four amazing clubs and places and to all the coaches, staff and my past teammates, thank you for all the memories, support and opportunities.”
Kirmond, who made one appearance for England, revealed rugby league held him together after the sudden death of his younger brother Jack following an assault in August last year.
“I am so grateful for the times I have had, with rugby league playing a massive part in my life,” he added. “It has helped me grow into the person I am now and given me the opportunity to share the field at Wembley Stadium with my best mates. The sport definitely saved me over the last 18 months.”
Kirmond started his career as a winger, scoring 41 tries in 73 appearances during three seasons at Featherstone.
He played 55 times for Giants and had a loan spell at Wakefield in 2010 before a permanent move the following year. Kirmond featured 174 times for Trinity and played 64 games for York, including their Wembley appearance in the 1895 Cup final three seasons ago.
Trinity have announced the departure of former New Zealand Test forward Kevin Proctor after one season at the club. The ex-Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans star has joined French side Carcassonne.