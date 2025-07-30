Rugby League Talk Podcast: Assessing Super League's planned expansion to 14 teams for 2025-26 season
The Yorkshire Post’s rugby league writer, James O’Brien, assesses the proposals for expansion, whether it will work as well as the controversial methods by which the sport’s bosses propose to get up to 14 teams – a combination of 12 teams being selected through the IMG grading system only introduced last year and the remaining two teams being ‘hand-picked’ via a bunch of criteria which is still to be finalised. Time is clearly of the essence.
