Rugby League Talk Podcast: Assessing Super League's planned expansion to 14 teams for 2025-26 season

By YP Sport
Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 11:58 BST
IN this week’s edition of The YP’s Rugby League Talk there can only one topic for discussion – Super League’s proposed expansion from 12 teams to 14 for the 2026 season.

The Yorkshire Post’s rugby league writer, James O’Brien, assesses the proposals for expansion, whether it will work as well as the controversial methods by which the sport’s bosses propose to get up to 14 teams – a combination of 12 teams being selected through the IMG grading system only introduced last year and the remaining two teams being ‘hand-picked’ via a bunch of criteria which is still to be finalised. Time is clearly of the essence.

For the latest rugby league news, interviews, analysis and match reports from Yorkshire’s rugby league scene, head HERE

To follow James O’Brien on X head HERE

Related topics:Super LeagueYorkshire PostYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice