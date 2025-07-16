Rugby League Talk Podcast: Hull KR's Super League slump, what next for Castleford Tigers and the race for the play-offs
ON this week’s episode of Rugby League Talk, Yorkshire Post rugby league writer considers where Yorkshire’s teams stand going into Round 19.
Is there cause for concern over Hull KR’s mini-slump, what next for Castleford Tigers after the sacking of Danny McGuire as head coach and which THREE teams will make the top six play-off spots come the end of the regular season?
For the latest rugby league news, interviews, analysis and match reports from Yorkshire’s rugby league scene, head HERE
To follow James O’Brien on X head HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.