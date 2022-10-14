Herbie Farnworth (England): Farnworth was a useful footballer in his youth, having earned a place in Manchester United’s academy, but he caught the rugby league bug and is now a star in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos. Alex Johnston (Papua New Guinea): The South Sydney Rabbitohs star is coming off the back of a prolific season in the NRL where he scored 30 tries, 10 more than his nearest rival. Joseph Manu (New Zealand): Immensely powerful with silky ball-handling skills, Manu produced a man-of-the-match performance at full-back against Tonga in June and will be New Zealand's first-choice number one in the World Cup. Mitchell Moses (Lebanon): A naturally talented goalkicking half-back, Moses has played a key role in the resurgence of Parramatta Eels, culminating in their appearance in the 2022 NRL Grand Final. Viliame Kikau (Fiji): The second-rower, who helped Penrith retain their title before his move to Canterbury Bulldogs, combines power with his offloading ability to leave defences second-guessing themselves. David Fifita (Tonga): On his day, Fifita is unstoppable on the edges and could be the star of the World Cup. He will help form a formidable pack after switching his allegiance from Australia to Tonga. Arthur Mourgue (France): The Catalans Dragons youngster may have limited opportunities to impress in a group with England and Samoa but he has an X factor France will need in the absence of Theo Fages. Luke Keary (Ireland): The Sydney Roosters half-back is a three-time NRL champion, winning the Clive Churchill Medal as the man of the match in 2018. He could be just the man to guide Ireland to the quarter-finals. Jarome Luai (Samoa): The Penrith Panthers half-back, who turned down Australia to play for Samoa, has become one of the biggest stars in the NRL and is fresh from another Grand Final win. Nathan Cleary (Australia): The 24-year-old - Luai's half-back partner at Penrith - is the kind of playmaker that has the ball on a string and could have a similar impact to Johnathan Thurston in Australia colours.