Super League players from the 2022 season have been selected to feature for 11 of the 16 competing nations.

The most representations come from England and France, with the vast majority of the French side containing players from Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.

There are no player’s from the northern hemisphere’s premier competition in the Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Fiji and Greece squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below we have listed all the players from Super League who will be in action during the tournament.

England

Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors), Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).

Cook Islands

Advertisement Hide Ad

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Sam Tomkins of England speaks during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch events at the Science and Industry Museum on October 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC2021)

Tinirau Arona (Wakefield Trinity), Esan Marsters-Siavale (Huddersfield Giants), Dylan Napa (Catalans Dragons), Dominique Peyroux (Toulouse Olympique), Brad Takairangi (Hull Kingston Rovers), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos).

France

Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique), Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons), Jordan Dezaria (Catalans Dragons), Morgan Escaré (Salford Red Devils), Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons), Tony Gigot (Toulouse Olympique), Mickaël Goudemand (Catalans Dragons), Benjamin Jullien (Catalans Dragons), Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons), Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons), Corentin Le Cam (Catalans Dragons), Paul Marcon (Toulouse Olympique), Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique), Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons), Eloi Pelissier (Toulouse Olympique), Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons), César Rougé (Catalans Dragons), Justin Sangaré (Toulouse Olympique), Paul Séguier (Catalans Dragons), Maxime Stefani (Toulouse Olympique), Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: (Back Row L-R) Ashton Golding of Jamaica, Dale Ferguson of Scotland, James Tedesco of Australia, Sam Tomkins of England, Junior Paulo of Samoa, Kevin Naiqama of Fiji, Nathan Brown of Italy, George King of Ireland (Front Row L-R) Elliot Kear of Wales, Jason Taumalolo of Tonga, Benjamin Garcia of France, Jessa Bromwich of New Zealand, Mitchell Moses of Lebanon, Jordan Meads of Greece, Rhyse Martin of Papua New Guinea and Brad Takairangi of Cook Islands pose for a photograph during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch events at the Science and Industry Museum on October 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC2021)

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors), Frankie Halton (Hull KR), Toby King (Warrington Wolves), George King (Hull KR), James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos), Dan Norman (St Helens), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Louis Senior (Hull KR).

Jamaica

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants), Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants), Kieran Rush (Huddersfield Giants).

Lebanon

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: The Men's Rugby League World Cup 2021 trophy is seen on display during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch events at the Science and Industry Museum on October 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC2021)

Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papua New Guinea

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos).

Samoa

Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants), Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons), Ligi Sao (Hull FC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: George King of Ireland speaks during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch events at the Science and Industry Museum on October 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC2021)

James Bell (St Helens), Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils), Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity), Kane Linnett (Hull KR), Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils), Matty Russell (Toulouse Olympique).

Tonga

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Hopoate (St Helens), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), Tuimoala Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants).

Wales