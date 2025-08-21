Ryan Carr's first words after accepting Castleford Tigers job

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old, who previously worked for Featherstone Rovers and Leeds Rhinos in England, has signed a three-year deal to end Castleford's search for Danny McGuire's successor.

Carr quickly emerged as the club's number one target following McGuire's sacking in early July and held off competition from the likes of Jimmy Lenihan and Ian Watson to secure his first head coach role in Super League.

The Australian will see out the season with current club St George Illawarra Dragons before joining the Tigers in time for pre-season.

"It's an exciting opportunity," said Carr.

"It's a proud historic club. I'm aware of where the club has been, where it came from and where it's going.

"I feel a lot of excitement on the direction that the club is heading in the near future. It deserves to be better than where it is and that's where we need to take it.