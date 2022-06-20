Ryan Hall explains differences between England and Hull KR roles after quiet comeback game

The 34-year-old started on the left wing in Saturday's clash with the Combined Nations All Stars, four years on from his previous appearance against New Zealand in Denver.

Only fellow wingers Ash Handley and Tom Davies have made more carries than Hall in Super League this year, while the Rovers man ranks fourth for metres.

Hall did not have the same output at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but he was satisfied with the work he did get through.

Ryan Hall in action against the Combined Nations All Stars. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I think I went alright," he said.

"I wasn't as heavily involved as I normally am at Hull KR but that's understandable. The level is a little bit higher here and the work is shared.

"I think the coach is happy with me from the initial reaction. I don't like saying I didn't do anything wrong but that is true.

"It doesn't really paint a good picture because at international level if you don't do anything wrong, it's still not good because you've got to go out there and do something good.

Ryan Hall sings the national anthem alongside Sam Tomkins. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"There were a couple of good things that I was happy with. My carries were as strong as they always are and I'm happy with that."

Hall makes an average of 16 carries per game at club level with Tony Smith keen for the powerful winger to lead Hull KR's efforts out of backfield.

Asked how Wane's message differed, Hall replied: "There weren't massive differences but as the game goes on here I'm not required to do as much.

"We've got other people who are excellent in their positions who can take that workload off.

Ryan Hall is a key man for Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"They did that, so I don't need to run from one side of the field to the other to do a carry because somebody's ready to go there. That's all it was."

Hall is in possession of a shirt four months out from the World Cup and will aim to cement himself in Wane's thoughts through his performances for Hull KR in Super League.

After spending last week in a camp environment for the first time since the 2019 Great Britain tour, Hall has a taste for it again.

"I'm very proud every time I pull the England shirt on," he said.

"I really do see it as my second team; you've got to have that two-team mentality as an England player.

"The appetite was always there but it got the memories in my brain firing, remembering what it's like to be in these sorts of weeks.

"It was really enjoyable using the England calls again. It's good to be back."

England's next outing will be a World Cup warm-up clash with Fiji on October 7, eight days before the tournament opener against Samoa.

The 18-4 win over the All Stars gave Wane something to work with as he steps up his preparations.

"He was happy with how we won and also happy that we've got some growing left to do," added Hall.

"That wasn't a perfect performance by a long stretch and he's happy that we only conceded one try.